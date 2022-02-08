 Woman, 3 children killed in wrong-way Texas Panhandle crash - Albuquerque Journal

Woman, 3 children killed in wrong-way Texas Panhandle crash

By Associated Press

AMARILLO, Texas — An Oklahoma woman and three children have been killed when the sport utility vehicle she was driving the wrong way on a remote stretch of Texas Panhandle interstate slammed into a semitrailer head-on, officials said.

The crash happened about 1:40 p.m. Monday on Interstate 40 about 12 miles (20 kilometers) west of Adrian near the New Mexico border.

In a statement issued Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety said Sabrina Watson, 25, of Edmond, Oklahoma, and three children, ages 7, 3 and 8 months, died when their SUV was westbound in an eastbound lane and slammed into the westbound semitrailer head-on.

The semitrailer driver, who suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening, was taken to a hospital in Amarillo, about 60 miles (100 kilometers) east of the crash site, DPS said.

The children and the trucker were wearing seatbelts, but it was unclear if Watson was strapped in.

DPS said they’re still investigating why Watson was traveling the wrong way on the interstate.


