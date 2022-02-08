NM to end extended unemployment benefit

An unemployment support measure designed to benefit people who had exhausted certain state and pandemic-related benefits is set to end Feb. 19, according to the state Department of Workforce Solutions.

New Mexico began the Federal-State Extended Benefits program, which provided 13 weeks of additional benefits to claimants who had exhausted state and pandemic related unemployment, in July, department spokeswoman Stacy Johnston wrote in a news release.

More than 2,000 people are receiving the benefit, the release said.

“New Mexico’s Unemployment rate continues to drop month after month. The Total Unemployment Rate has gone below 6.5 percent and as a result, per state statute, the extended benefit period has triggered off,” Acting Secretary Ricky Serna wrote in a statement.

For the remaining 2,000 plus claimants receiving the FDEB2 benefits, the last payable day for the benefits is Feb. 19, regardless of remaining weeks or benefits balance, Johnston said.

“Claimants who are waiting to receive an eligibility determination for FDEB2 will still receive benefit payments owed to them for all weeks prior to February 19 for which they have certified for and are determined eligible even after FDEB2 has ended,” she said.