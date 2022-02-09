NM lawmakers weigh in on feral cattle plan

A bipartisan group of New Mexico lawmakers is weighing in on a federal proposal to gun down feral cattle in the Gila National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service and Federal Wildlife Services planned this week to shoot the unbranded cows from helicopters on federal land along the New Mexico-Arizona state line to protect river habitat.

State representatives — 22 Republicans and eight Democrats and one independent — sent a letter to U.S. Forest Service Chief Randy Moore, decrying the plan as “inhumane” and unconstitutional.

“Farming and ranching are fundamental to the culture and economy in New Mexico, and New Mexicans have a significant interest that will be affected by the aerial shooting of livestock,” the lawmakers wrote.

New Mexico Cattle Growers’ Association President Loren Patterson said Tuesday afternoon that the group has prepared a temporary restraining order and is waiting to hear back from the Forest Service before filing the legal action.

“We have neighboring ranches who might have estray cattle within that group (of feral cattle) just due to the nature of the fences and the wildness and ruggedness of the area,” Patterson said, adding that an aerial operation would make it hard to distinguish branded cattle from feral cows.

Current on-the-ground roundups direct the animals to the New Mexico Livestock Board, which determines ownership.

“This is a problem that started 50 years ago, and the likelihood of it finding a final ending — it’s probably not a quick fix,” Patterson said. “And so we just wonder why the firestorm all of a sudden.”

Meanwhile, environmental groups say the federal action is urgent.

Roundups haven’t kept pace with feral cattle reproduction across thousands of acres, said Todd Schulke, a co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity.

“The cattle have essentially just denuded the entire river bottom,” Schulke said. “All the edible grass is gone … and it’s like the Dust Bowl down there right now. I’m a kayaker, and it’s too disgusting to even camp in some of these places that are filled with cattle manure and dust.”

Schulke stressed that the cattle are feral animals, not livestock. He said that distinction grants the federal government jurisdiction over the herds.

“These are clearly wild, unbranded cattle that have never been a part of any ranching operation,” Schulke said.

Nearby ranchers do a good job maintaining fences, he added, and “we’re not seeing branded or tagged cattle in the river.”

Theresa Davis is a Report for America corps member covering water and the environment for the Albuquerque Journal.