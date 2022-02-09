High court denies motion in spending lawsuit

SANTA FE — The state Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a motion filed by Sen. Jacob Candelaria in the litigation over Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s handling of federal stimulus funds.

Candelaria, an independent from Albuquerque, had asked the justices to direct the administration to explain why it shouldn’t be held in contempt of court for spending federal stimulus funds in violation of a court order requiring legislative approval.

The court denied the motion.

The Lujan Grisham administration had argued that the spending questioned by Candelaria was for services rendered before the court order and the state was obligated to pay.