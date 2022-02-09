 High court denies motion in spending lawsuit - Albuquerque Journal

High court denies motion in spending lawsuit

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

The New Mexico Supreme Court building in Santa Fe. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — The state Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a motion filed by Sen. Jacob Candelaria in the litigation over Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s handling of federal stimulus funds.

Candelaria, an independent from Albuquerque, had asked the justices to direct the administration to explain why it shouldn’t be held in contempt of court for spending federal stimulus funds in violation of a court order requiring legislative approval.

The court denied the motion.

The Lujan Grisham administration had argued that the spending questioned by Candelaria was for services rendered before the court order and the state was obligated to pay.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
High court denies motion in spending lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
The state Supreme Court on Tuesday ... The state Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a motion filed by Sen. Jacob Candelaria in the litigation over Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's handling of ...
2
NM lawmakers weigh in on feral cattle plan
ABQnews Seeker
A bipartisan group of New Mexico ... A bipartisan group of New Mexico lawmakers is weighing in on a federal proposal to gun down feral cattle in the Gila National Forest. ...
3
Cookie maker Kristin Dowling delivers big flavors and bright ...
ABQnews Seeker
Editor's note: Cocina Connection is a ... Editor's note: Cocina Connection is a once-a-month feature that takes a behind-the-scenes look at a New Mexico-based chef, who, in turn, shares some recipes. ...
4
NM to end extended unemployment benefit
ABQnews Seeker
An unemployment support measure designed to ... An unemployment support measure designed to benefit people who had exhausted certain state and pandemic-related benefits is set to end Feb. 19, according to ...
5
'Second Chance' bill wins NM Senate approval
ABQnews Seeker
The state Senate on Tuesday passed ... The state Senate on Tuesday passed legislation that would prohibit imposing a life sentence without the possibility of parole on juveniles convicted of first-degree ...
6
PNM, PRC scramble to avoid summer blackouts
ABQnews Seeker
Delaying San Juan shutdown could help ... Delaying San Juan shutdown could help this summer, but shadow looms over 2023
7
Judge hands life sentence to man who killed UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge on Tuesday sentenced Darian ... A judge on Tuesday sentenced Darian Bashir to life in prison for the 2019 shooting death of University of New Mexico baseball player Jackson ...
8
Chile lightweight? Only one thing can relieve the burn
ABQnews Seeker
Food scientist offers tips at annual ... Food scientist offers tips at annual gathering of New Mexico chile ranchers
9
Hot topics: NM conference gets into chile industry's major ...
ABQnews Seeker
Labor, water, automation top list of ... Labor, water, automation top list of major concerns for NM's farmers