 Senate OKs procurement changes to aid NM businesses - Albuquerque Journal

Senate OKs procurement changes to aid NM businesses

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Sen. Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo

SANTA FE — The state Senate on Tuesday endorsed legislation intended to aid New Mexico businesses seeking state and local government contracts.

The proposal, Senate Bill 39, would also change the state procurement code to help veteran- and Native American-owned businesses in competitive bidding process.

“This is common-sense legislation that keeps more state dollars right here in New Mexico, lifting up local businesses and growing our state economy,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a written statement after the bill passed without opposition.

The proposal — jointly sponsored by Sen. Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, and Rep. Harry Garcia, D-Grants — now goes to the House.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Senate OKs procurement changes to aid NM businesses
ABQnews Seeker
The state Senate on Tuesday endorsed ... The state Senate on Tuesday endorsed legislation intended to aid New Mexico businesses seeking state and local government contracts. The proposal, Senate Bill 39, ...
2
High court denies motion in spending lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
The state Supreme Court on Tuesday ... The state Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a motion filed by Sen. Jacob Candelaria in the litigation over Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's handling of ...
3
NM lawmakers weigh in on feral cattle plan
ABQnews Seeker
A bipartisan group of New Mexico ... A bipartisan group of New Mexico lawmakers is weighing in on a federal proposal to gun down feral cattle in the Gila National Forest. ...
4
Cookie maker Kristin Dowling delivers big flavors and bright ...
ABQnews Seeker
Editor's note: Cocina Connection is a ... Editor's note: Cocina Connection is a once-a-month feature that takes a behind-the-scenes look at a New Mexico-based chef, who, in turn, shares some recipes. ...
5
NM to end extended unemployment benefit
ABQnews Seeker
An unemployment support measure designed to ... An unemployment support measure designed to benefit people who had exhausted certain state and pandemic-related benefits is set to end Feb. 19, according to ...
6
'Second Chance' bill wins NM Senate approval
ABQnews Seeker
The state Senate on Tuesday passed ... The state Senate on Tuesday passed legislation that would prohibit imposing a life sentence without the possibility of parole on juveniles convicted of first-degree ...
7
PNM, PRC scramble to avoid summer blackouts
ABQnews Seeker
Delaying San Juan shutdown could help ... Delaying San Juan shutdown could help this summer, but shadow looms over 2023
8
Judge hands life sentence to man who killed UNM ...
ABQnews Seeker
A judge on Tuesday sentenced Darian ... A judge on Tuesday sentenced Darian Bashir to life in prison for the 2019 shooting death of University of New Mexico baseball player Jackson ...
9
Chile lightweight? Only one thing can relieve the burn
ABQnews Seeker
Food scientist offers tips at annual ... Food scientist offers tips at annual gathering of New Mexico chile ranchers