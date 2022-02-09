Senate OKs procurement changes to aid NM businesses

SANTA FE — The state Senate on Tuesday endorsed legislation intended to aid New Mexico businesses seeking state and local government contracts.

The proposal, Senate Bill 39, would also change the state procurement code to help veteran- and Native American-owned businesses in competitive bidding process.

“This is common-sense legislation that keeps more state dollars right here in New Mexico, lifting up local businesses and growing our state economy,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a written statement after the bill passed without opposition.

The proposal — jointly sponsored by Sen. Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, and Rep. Harry Garcia, D-Grants — now goes to the House.