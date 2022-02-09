Man ‘mistakenly’ handed video of 2017 murder to authorities



Gabriel Guevara was given a very important task: hand over a thumb drive showing a brutal kidnapping and killing to the suspect’s defense attorney to “cover up” the crimes.

Instead, Guevara “mistakenly” walked into the 2nd Judicial District Attorney’s Office in 2018 and gave it to the wrong attorney, essentially putting it in the hands of federal prosecutors.

The contents of the thumb drive became crucial evidence — depicting the torture and mutilation of 41-year-old John Soyka — and helped send Chase Smothermon, his girlfriend and an accomplice to federal prison in the case.

Those details and Guevara’s criminal history were included in a search warrant affidavit filed last month as federal authorities charged the 40-year-old Guevara with possession of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Albuquerque police detectives arrested Guevara, owner of G-Spot smoke shop on East Central, on Jan. 18 after they found stolen guns, more than 50 pounds of marijuana, cocaine, a fentanyl pill and nearly $60,000 in cash in his apartment and smoke shop.

Authorities said they began investigating Guevara after he sold fentanyl pills to detectives from his home and the smoke shop.

Guevara’s criminal history includes arrests for domestic violence, drug possession and shoplifting, according to the search warrant affidavit filed in U.S. District Court of New Mexico.

The mother of his children filed an order of protection against Guevara in 2020, alleging he led “a reckless life of drug dealing and abuse” and gave their children drugs.

Court records state that the FBI first became familiar with Guevara in 2018 after Chase Smothermon, Mariah Ferry and Jose Torrez were charged in the August 2017 death of Soyka. At the time, Smothermon and Ferry were accused of kidnapping and killing Soyka, with help from Torrez, over an alleged drug theft.

Authorities said Guevara tried to help Smothermon “cover up his crimes” by giving a thumb drive depicting Soyka’s “murder and mutilation in horrific detail” to his defense attorney. It included video clips of a “severely bloodied” and bound Soyka in the trunk of a car and his body being mutilated, as Smothermon’s voice and Ferry’s giggles can be heard.

Authorities said Guevara agreed to hand over the thumb drive because “someone was going to ‘rat on’ Smothermon, and Smothermon could lose the case.” After dropping the thumb drive off at the DA’s Office, a friend called Guevara and told him he delivered it “to the wrong people.”

A federal judge eventually sentenced Smothermon, Ferry and Torrez to 45, 30 and 17 years, respectively, in federal prison after the trio took plea deals.