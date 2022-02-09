 Williams, former Isotope and friend of Jeter, dies at 55 - Albuquerque Journal

Williams, former Isotope and friend of Jeter, dies at 55

By Kristie Ackert/New York Daily News

New York Mets’ Gerald Williams follows through on his pinch-hit two-run home run off of San Francisco Giants pitcher Noah Lowry in the seventh inning in San Francisco on Friday, Aug. 20, 2004. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

NEW YORK — Former New York Yankee outfielder Gerald Williams died Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer, his former teammate and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter announced. Williams was 55.

Williams also played on the Albuquerque Isotopes during their inaugural 2003 season. He was then 36. He batted .303 with 14 homers in 85 games and hit for a cycle during a home game on July 24 of that season.

Gerald Williams slides in at third base during a home game vs. Omaha for the Albuquerque Isotopes in 2003. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal file)

Williams played 14 years in the big leagues, half that time with the Yankees, but also with the Brewers, Braves, Rays and Mets.

In a message posted on the Players’ Tribune Twitter account, Jeter called Williams one of his “best friends in the world.”

“To my teammate and one of my best friends in the world, rest in peace, my brother,” wrote Jeter, who is now the CEO and part owner of the Marlins. “My thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Liliana, and their whole family.”

The relationship between the outfielder and the future Hall of Famer was built in the minor leagues, Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay recalled on his radio show Tuesday. The older Williams, drafted by the Yankees in 1987, stood up for the young phenom when he was being bullied by other players.

Williams was a .255/.301/.410 career hitter who played in 1,168 big league games beginning in 1992, when he made his debut with the Yankees, through 2005, when he played his last major league game with the Mets. On May 1, 1996, Williams set a team record with six hits in a game, a 15-inning, 11-6 win over the Orioles.

While he is remembered as a good friend and teammate by Jeter, Williams is also remembered fondly among Yankees fans, and by Dwight Gooden, for saving his no-hitter. It was Gerald Williams, not the more famous outfielder Bernie Williams, who was in center field on May 14, 1996, when Gooden tossed the no-hitter. He made a running, back-handed grab of a fly ball hit by a then-young Alex Rodriguez and picked off a runner at first to keep Gooden on track for the no-no.

He was in a Rays uniform in 2000 when he endeared himself even more to Yankees fans. That was when Pedro Martinez plunked him on the hand. After examining it and taking a step towards first base, he turned and charged the then-Red Sox ace.

Williams played five seasons with the Yankees before being traded to Milwaukee in the 1996 season. He returned in 2001 and played parts of two more seasons in pinstripes.

The Journal contributed to this report.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Williams, former Isotope and friend of Jeter, dies at ...
Featured Sports
Former New York Yankee outfielder Gerald ... Former New York Yankee outfielder Gerald Williams died Tuesday morning after a battle with cancer, his former teammate and Hall of Famer Derek Jeter ...
2
Emptying the Notebook: Lobo offense destroys usually defensive Air ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, stats, ... Here are some extra notes, stats, videos and other odds & ends I emptied out of the old notebook after Saturday's Lobo game at ...
3
House afire: Point guard goes for 42 in road ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jaelen House scored 42 points and ... Jaelen House scored 42 points and the UNM Lobos picked up their first conference road win of the season at Air Force on Saturday ...
4
Aggies top Seattle U., take over first place in ...
College
Teddy Allen had 33 points and ... Teddy Allen had 33 points and 11 rebounds as New Mexico State beat Seattle 79-64 on Saturday to take over first place in Western ...
5
Wyoming beats UNM women on buzzer-beating 3
College
Pink became the color of Pepto ... Pink became the color of Pepto Bismol for UNM women's basketball fans Saturday. Wyoming's Tommi Olson swished a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Cowgirls ...
6
High School Basketball: Volcano Vista soars to 20-0
Boys' Basketball
Volcano Vista's boys basketball team ran ... Volcano Vista's boys basketball team ran its winning streak to 20 games on Friday night. Senior guard Ja'Kwon Hill led the unbeaten and top-ranked ...
7
UNM men prepare for clash in styles, tempo at ...
College
Hurry up and wait.Based on the ... Hurry up and wait.Based on the stats, that should pretty much sum up Saturday's game i ...
8
Lobos add game with Northern NM
Featured Sports
Hurry up and wait.Based on the ... Hurry up and wait.Based on the stats, that should pretty much sum up Saturday's game i ...
9
Augmon keeps upbeat attitude during challenging Lobo women's season
College
Aniyah Augmon is eagerly awaiting her ... Aniyah Augmon is eagerly awaiting her college basketball practical exam, whenever it may come. ...