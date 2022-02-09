 AG: 17 arrested during Home Depot shoplifting operation - Albuquerque Journal

AG: 17 arrested during Home Depot shoplifting operation

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

An operation targeting those who steal from Albuquerque hardware stores netted more than a dozen arrests over the first weekend of February.

The two-day operation, conducted by the newly founded Organized Retail Crime Task Force, had undercover and uniformed officers near Home Depot stores as employees and security relayed information of thefts in progress to police.

Attorney General Hector Balderas’ office said in a statement that the operation targeted “dangerous criminals that continue to disrupt families in our communities.”

“New Mexico families deserve to shop safely,” Balderas said in the statement.

There were 17 arrests made during the operation, including eight felony arrests and six misdemeanor or petty misdemeanor arrests. Court records show they also recovered three stolen vehicles and cleared unrelated felony and misdemeanor arrests.

Many of those arrested had faced similar charges in the past and at least two of the men arrested were found with fentanyl. Those caught shoplifting were trying to steal between $39 and $1,500 in merchandise.

One of the men arrested, according to court records, had previously pulled a gun on security at a Home Depot on Eubank. One man told police he was shoplifting because he needed money for the casino and another said he planned to sell the stolen tools for a third of the price.

Some of those arrested were working in pairs.

Luis Lara-Valdez, 25, and Felicia Romero, 24, are both charged with shoplifting between $500 and $2,500, resisting, evading or obstructing an officer and conspiracy charges.

On Feb. 5 around 6:45 p.m. employees of the Home Depot, near Coors and Alameda NW, alerted police to Lara-Valdez filling a shopping cart with $1,200 worth of copper pipes, according to court records. Romero drove a truck to the back of the store as Lara-Valdez made his way to the back exit.

Lara-Valdez tried to ram the fire exit with the cart but was unsuccessful in getting out and set off the alarm. At that time, both he and Romero tried to flee from officers but were taken into custody.

Lara-Valdez told police he wasn’t going to shoplift anything and planned to pay for the items. He said he decided to run when people approached him “aggressively.”

Although it was not documented in a criminal complaint, the AG’s Office said in a release that Valdez was wearing a bulletproof vest when he was arrested and a gun was found in the truck.


