Republican lawmaker urges end to masks in schools amid case decline

New Mexico case counts and deaths continued to fall on Tuesday, which only increased calls from some to lesson mask restrictions still in place in New Mexico.

The state Health Department on Tuesday reported 1,412 new cases and six additional deaths, pushing the toll to 6,561 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the cases reported on Tuesday, 324 were in Bernalillo. One of the deaths was a Bernalillo County woman in her 50s.

There was an uptick in hospitalizations, with 593 people hospitalized with COVID on Tuesday. That was up from 565 on Monday. But hospitalizations are trending downward. State epidemiology reports dated Monday showed there had been 370 COVID hospital admissions in the last seven days. In the week before that, there had been 430 admissions, according to the reports.

According to state health officials, New Mexico has passed the peak of the highly contagious omicron variant and cases have declined from daily records of over 5,000 and 6,000 cases at times late last month.

The decline in cases continues amid a growing chorus of people urging state leaders to remove what remaining coronavirus restrictions are left in place — including an indoor mask mandate requiring students to wear masks while in class.

On Tuesday, State Sen. David Gallegos, R-Eunice, sent a letter to Public Education Cabinet Secretary Kurt Steinhaus, urging state leaders to end mask mandates in schools. Gallegos pointed out that several states, including New Jersey, Delaware, Connecticut and Oregon, have announced that they are lifting such requirements. The New York Times reported that New York would be announcing an end to its mask mandate Wednesday.

“I hate to see it, but it seems as though New Mexico is at the bottom of another bad list,” Gallegos said in a statement. “… As a state, we must begin our transition to normalcy now, beginning with our kids who are most resilient to the virus and most impacted by masking and lockdowns.”

The Health Department’s pediatric case report shows children under the age of 18 have accounted for 20% of COVID cases in the state since the start of the pandemic. Children 0 to 4 years old make up 3.5% of cases, 5 to 11 year olds account for 7.8% of cases and 12 to 17-year-olds account for 8.7% of cases.

In the last week, children accounted for 22%, or 3,220, of the total cases. There were 15 of those cases where a child was hospitalized, according to the most recent pediatric case report, which was created Feb. 7.

The report shows that since the start of the pandemic 476 children have been hospitalized with COVID and seven have died.

Judy Robinson, a PED spokeswoman, said the mask policy is intended to keep students and staff safe.

“Both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continue to recommend that students and staff wear masks in school,” she said in a statement. “The CDC recently released a new Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on the effectiveness of face masks on disrupting COVID-19 transmission that found that those who reported consistently wearing a cloth face mask while indoors had 56% lower odds of testing positive for COVID-19, and those who reported consistently wearing an N95 or KN95 mask had 83% lower odds of testing positive.”