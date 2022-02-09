BCSO: I-25 closed at Broadway due to fatal pedestrian crash

Interstate 25 is shut down in the South Valley Tuesday night after a person was struck and killed by a driver.
Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, on Twitter, said the crash occurred sometime before 7:15 p.m. on I-25 southbound between Broadway and Isleta.
“I-25 is shutdown in both directions,” BCSO wrote in the post. “Expect delays in the area and plan another route.”
#TrafficAlert deputies are on scene of a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on southbound I-25 between Broadway and Isleta. I-25 is shutdown in both directions. Expect delays in the area and plan another route. pic.twitter.com/jWguefHeM3
