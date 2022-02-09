 BCSO: I-25 closed at Broadway due to fatal pedestrian crash - Albuquerque Journal

BCSO: I-25 closed at Broadway due to fatal pedestrian crash

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Interstate 25 is shut down in the South Valley Tuesday night after a person was struck and killed by a driver.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, on Twitter, said the crash occurred sometime before 7:15 p.m. on I-25 southbound between Broadway and Isleta.

“I-25 is shutdown in both directions,” BCSO wrote in the post. “Expect delays in the area and plan another route.”

