 Coming off painful loss, Lobo women host improving Air Force - Albuquerque Journal

Coming off painful loss, Lobo women host improving Air Force

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

The refrains regarding Air Force women’s basketball have become familiar over the years.

Easily the Mountain West’s most long-suffering squad, the Falcons have often been described as gritty, disciplined or better than their record – a record that has nearly always included significantly more losses than wins.

Not this season.

Yes, the standard descriptions still apply but this season’s Falcons are probably better than a record (13-10, 7-5) that has them solidly in fourth place in the MWC standings. Air Force visits the Pit on Wednesday for its only regular-season meeting with the second-place University of New Mexico (19-6, 10-2).

“They’re good,” Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said of the Falcons. “They’re always one of the best defensive teams in our league, but now their offense is really good, too. I think their talent level and experience have been improving over the last few years and they’ve taken another step this year.”

It’s a significant step for Air Force, which has not posted a winning season since 1994-95 – two years before it moved to Division I in women’s basketball. The Falcons have not locked up a winning season just yet, but UNM is the last opponent on their schedule currently with a winning record.

Seventh-year coach Chris Goebrecht has gradually transformed Air Force, which went 1-29 in her first season, into a squad MWC opponents do not enjoy facing. The 2021-22 Falcons are on track to avoid their regular spot in Mountain West tournament’s play-in round.

Air Force’s ascent does not come as a surprise to Bradbury or the Lobos. UNM and AFA split their regular-season meetings last year and the Falcons won their most recent game at the Pit in 2019. New Mexico defeated Air Force in last seaosn’s MWC tournament quarterfinals.

“Air Force always plays us tough,” Bradbury said. “They’re really physical and we’ve talked about that. I told our players, ‘They’re tough and they’ll steal your lunch money if you let them. Don’t let them.'”

UNM has its own aspirations to think about after suffering its first home loss of the season Saturday. Wyoming’s Tommi Olson hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Cowgirls a 60-59 win, but it wasn’t the painful ending that concerned Bradbury.

“Our defense was OK against Wyoming,” he said, “but our offense wasn’t very good. Our focus has to be better throughout the whole game. Everything has to improve.”

UNM’s offense, which has ranked among the national leaders in several areas for most of the season, sputtered against Wyoming. The Lobos went nearly five minutes before scoring their first points and had lengthy droughts to start the second and third quarters.

New Mexico hit its stride midway through the second half, outscoring Wyoming 20-2 over a five-minute span to grab a 13-point lead. The Cowgirls answered with an 18-4 run in the final minutes to steal the win and rebounds were a major factor. Wyoming finished plus-19 on the boards, outscored UNM 40-22 in the paint and had a 9-0 advantage in second-chance points.

“We have play strong with the ball and compete for rebounds,” Bradbury said. “We didn’t do that against Wyoming. Hopefully we learned something.”

NOTE: Freshman Viané Cumber missed Saturday’s game with a sore knee she aggravated during warmups prior to last week’s contest against Colorado State, Bradbury said.

She is questionable for Wednesday’s game.

Wednesday
Women: Air Force at UNM, 7 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com (streaming)


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Coming off painful loss, Lobo women host improving Air ...
College
The refrains regarding Air Force women's ... The refrains regarding Air Force women's basketball have become familiar over the years.< ...
2
UNM starts spring football on Tuesday
College
The University of New Mexico football ... The University of New Mexico football team opens spring practice on Tuesday at 9:30 am for the first of 15 practices over five weeks, ...
3
Anderson’s 33-point game leads to Mountain West weekly award
College
University of New Mexico senior forward ... University of New Mexico senior forward Antonia Anderson, who scored a career-high 33 points on Feb. 2, has been named the Mountain West Conference ...
4
College Football: Run game key to Lobo offense
College
When spring football begins for the ... When spring football begins for the University of New Mexico on Tuesday, the Lobos will begin working to improve an offense that finished 130th ...
5
Emptying the Notebook: Lobo offense destroys usually defensive Air ...
ABQnews Seeker
Here are some extra notes, stats, ... Here are some extra notes, stats, videos and other odds & ends I emptied out of the old notebook after Saturday's Lobo game at ...
6
House afire: Point guard goes for 42 in road ...
ABQnews Seeker
Jaelen House scored 42 points and ... Jaelen House scored 42 points and the UNM Lobos picked up their first conference road win of the season at Air Force on Saturday ...
7
Aggies top Seattle U., take over first place in ...
College
Teddy Allen had 33 points and ... Teddy Allen had 33 points and 11 rebounds as New Mexico State beat Seattle 79-64 on Saturday to take over first place in Western ...
8
Wyoming beats UNM women on buzzer-beating 3
College
Pink became the color of Pepto ... Pink became the color of Pepto Bismol for UNM women's basketball fans Saturday. Wyoming's Tommi Olson swished a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Cowgirls ...
9
UNM men prepare for clash in styles, tempo at ...
College
Hurry up and wait.Based on the ... Hurry up and wait.Based on the stats, that should pretty much sum up Saturday's game i ...