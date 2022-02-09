Coming off painful loss, Lobo women host improving Air Force

The refrains regarding Air Force women’s basketball have become familiar over the years.

Easily the Mountain West’s most long-suffering squad, the Falcons have often been described as gritty, disciplined or better than their record – a record that has nearly always included significantly more losses than wins.

Not this season.

Yes, the standard descriptions still apply but this season’s Falcons are probably better than a record (13-10, 7-5) that has them solidly in fourth place in the MWC standings. Air Force visits the Pit on Wednesday for its only regular-season meeting with the second-place University of New Mexico (19-6, 10-2).

“They’re good,” Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said of the Falcons. “They’re always one of the best defensive teams in our league, but now their offense is really good, too. I think their talent level and experience have been improving over the last few years and they’ve taken another step this year.”

It’s a significant step for Air Force, which has not posted a winning season since 1994-95 – two years before it moved to Division I in women’s basketball. The Falcons have not locked up a winning season just yet, but UNM is the last opponent on their schedule currently with a winning record.

Seventh-year coach Chris Goebrecht has gradually transformed Air Force, which went 1-29 in her first season, into a squad MWC opponents do not enjoy facing. The 2021-22 Falcons are on track to avoid their regular spot in Mountain West tournament’s play-in round.

Air Force’s ascent does not come as a surprise to Bradbury or the Lobos. UNM and AFA split their regular-season meetings last year and the Falcons won their most recent game at the Pit in 2019. New Mexico defeated Air Force in last seaosn’s MWC tournament quarterfinals.

“Air Force always plays us tough,” Bradbury said. “They’re really physical and we’ve talked about that. I told our players, ‘They’re tough and they’ll steal your lunch money if you let them. Don’t let them.'”

UNM has its own aspirations to think about after suffering its first home loss of the season Saturday. Wyoming’s Tommi Olson hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give the Cowgirls a 60-59 win, but it wasn’t the painful ending that concerned Bradbury.

“Our defense was OK against Wyoming,” he said, “but our offense wasn’t very good. Our focus has to be better throughout the whole game. Everything has to improve.”

UNM’s offense, which has ranked among the national leaders in several areas for most of the season, sputtered against Wyoming. The Lobos went nearly five minutes before scoring their first points and had lengthy droughts to start the second and third quarters.

New Mexico hit its stride midway through the second half, outscoring Wyoming 20-2 over a five-minute span to grab a 13-point lead. The Cowgirls answered with an 18-4 run in the final minutes to steal the win and rebounds were a major factor. Wyoming finished plus-19 on the boards, outscored UNM 40-22 in the paint and had a 9-0 advantage in second-chance points.

“We have play strong with the ball and compete for rebounds,” Bradbury said. “We didn’t do that against Wyoming. Hopefully we learned something.”

NOTE: Freshman Viané Cumber missed Saturday’s game with a sore knee she aggravated during warmups prior to last week’s contest against Colorado State, Bradbury said.

She is questionable for Wednesday’s game.

Wednesday

Women: Air Force at UNM, 7 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM, themw.com (streaming)