Bell brings NFL credentials back to alma mater UNM

Just as the first spring practice ended for the University of New Mexico football team on Tuesday, graduate assistant and former Lobo Byron Bell met with the media, holding a couple of TV microphones while a familiar voice playfully teased him from behind.

“Big time,” UNM offensive line coach Jason Lenzmeier shouted a couple of times.

Fifteen years ago, Lenzmeier was shouting out other things to push Bell to become big time. But times have changed.

Bell, who played eight years in the NFL, is now learning to be a coach while lending his expertise, accumulated during a career which included 83 starts and 102 games played in the NFL. Bell’s pro career began as an undrafted free agent and included stops at Carolina, Dallas, Tennessee and Green Bay.

“It’s surreal,” said Bell, 33, who played at UNM from 2007-2010 and was recruited by Lenzmeier.

“I mess with Lenz. When I was here last time he had hair and now he doesn’t. There was one point in time I was playing here and he was at (New Mexico State). He always told the truth. He saw me as a kid and then became a man and now I’m back again. I’m just happy to be back.”

The Lobos are excited to have him back, and they know he’ll be helpful for an offensive line group that is inexperienced but loaded with potential.

There are 14 offensive linemen in spring camp for UNM, and yet just two have significant playing time – Isaak Gutierrez and Radson Jang, who is out while recovering from knee surgery.

Head coach Danny Gonzales believes Bell can connect with the UNM players because of his credibility from playing in the NFL. He also can relate to the Lobos because he played at UNM.

“He loves this place,” Gonzales said. “He’s one of us. It’s great to have him around. I think he’s going to be a really good coach.”

Bell has been out of the NFL for three years now.

Last year, Bell obtained his undergraduate degree from UNM. Now he’s working on a master’s degree in Physical Education.

He coached high school for a while back in his hometown of Greenville, Texas.

He said he received a text from Lenzmeier, asking him if he wanted to become a graduate assistant at his alma mater. The next day, Gonzales called Bell, asking him to come back home and join the coaching staff.

A reporter asked Bell what would he be doing if that call had not come.

“I’d probably be somewhere, eating at some buffet probably; more than likely,” Bell said. “Enjoying my time off.”

Bell said one of the messages he has delivered to the UNM offensive linemen is to chase perfection, a goal he set while at UNM.

Still, Bell said he wishes he would have taken greater advantage of the opportunities he received when he was a Lobo. But he remains grateful for his time at UNM and a path that led him to the NFL and back to the Lobos.

“This university gave me the opportunity to showcase my skills at University Stadium, and to put me from University Stadium to Lambeau Field,” Bell said. “You just never know where you’re going to end up.”

Bell, who played at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, said he sees a great future for the UNM offensive linemen. Gonzales said some of them have the same body frame and look as Bell.

Collin James, 6-4, 280 pounds, excelled as UNM’s center on Tuesday, Gonzales said.

“I think we have a lot of potential,” Bell said. “It’s not going to be perfect but if we just stay the course, we gotta chase perfection everyday and if we do that we should be fine. We’re coming together and we have a whole new group of guys. We’re on the right track. We just gotta keep working.”