Lobo men’s hoops ticket revenue projected to be at least $500K short of projections

Yes, the bottom line isn’t hurting nearly as much right now as it did a year ago when the New Mexico Lobo men had to play the entirety of their season outside the state of New Mexico due to COVID-19 restrictions at home.

But, as fans at games or those watching on television already know, the Pit isn’t exactly as full as it once was, or even as much as the university had projected last summer it might be when it formulated this fiscal year’s budget.

During a UNM Board of Regents Finance & Facilities Committee meeting on Tuesday, athletic director Eddie Nuñez said several factors related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the state’s indoor mask requirement and UNM’s self-imposed vaccination or negative COVID test requirement to get into games, have contributed to what could end up being a $500,000 to $600,000 shortfall on men’s basketball ticket projections.

That includes about $60,000 UNM refunded to season-ticket holders after the vaccination or negative test policy was put in place in mid-December.

“We refunded roughly about $60,000 between men’s and women’s basketball,” Nuñez said, referring to just ticket sales, not whether some of those same season-ticket holders also asked for a refund of their donation to the Lobo Club, which is required to be a season ticket holder.

Some fans, he noted, told UNM they would not come back to games in the Pit as long as the new policy was in place, but did not want a refund on their donation to the Lobo Club.

By a long shot, Lobo men’s basketball is still the clear driver of the bus in the ticket sales department at the University of New Mexico, bringing in about double of all other sports combined. But this season, the team is expected to collect just about $2.7-2.8 million in revenue – well short of the $3.3 million projected. And that was less than the $3.5 million collected for men’s basketball in its last full season before COVID in 2019-20.

Nuñez noted schedule reshuffling due to lost or postponed games with opposing teams having COVID pauses has affected sales, as has the loss of a home game against San Diego State, the two-time Mountain West champion. The league decided last week it would not make the Aztecs come to Albuquerque and play that game. That left UNM a home game short of its original plans until it decided to pay NAIA school Northern New Mexico College $5,000 to play a game this Friday in the Pit. The market rate to bring in a Division-I team for one game only would be about $80,000.

“We’ve lost one of our premier basketball games with San Diego State, which is probably going to affect our bottom line when it comes to single-game tickets as well,” Nuñez said. “So we’re working on it.”

When the revenue projections were made in the summer, New Mexico was preparing to lift all stadium capacity restrictions for sporting events. The Omicron variant wasn’t even on the radar.

And, of course, a losing record (9-14, 2-8 in league play) hasn’t helped, either. But season-ticket sales still cleared 7,000 before game one and the Dec. 6 rivalry game against NMSU had an announced attendance of 13,091 – all good signs for the program while still in a pandemic.

The season’s average home attendance of 8,710 still ranks second in the Mountain West Conference and 43rd nationally (out of 358 Division I schools). But in December, when the school announced it would implement a vaccination or negative COVID-19 test requirement to get into the games, in addition to the state’s indoor mask mandate, some fans backed out and the result has been noticeable.

Lobo football, thanks in part to a combination of hosting New Mexico State (28,470 announced attendance) and to implementing more conservative ticket revenue projections than in past seasons, exceeded the reigned-in projection of $1 million.

Football has collected just north of $1.1 million with some revenue yet to be realized in the form of faculty and staff tickets purchased.

Nuñez said women’s basketball is on target to hit its revenue mark of $370,000, with $270,000 of that having already been realized through the Dec. 31 date noted on Tuesday’s report.

