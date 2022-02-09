Lobo men on raw end of imbalanced league basketball rescheduling

As Mountain West Conference men’s basketball is heating up amid its best overall season since 2013 with the likelihood of multiple teams being invited to the NCAA Tournament, fans may enjoy a different big conference game on television or online seemingly every night.

Unless, of course, you’re a Lobos fan.

Late December and early January COVID pauses for almost every team in the Mountain West (except for UNM, where only coach Richard Pitino tested positive and had to quarantine) left the conference office scrambling to reshuffle games across the calendar to get in as many of the original 18 league games for as many programs as possible. The result is trying to fit into six or seven weeks what was supposed to be spread out over 10.

Tuesday night, for instance, featured three Mountain West games, and was originally supposed to have Boise State-UNM in the Pit. But that got moved up to Jan. 15 when the San Diego State Aztecs, who had a COVID pause, couldn’t travel to Albuquerque – even as the league promised the game would be made up if at all possible.

Apparently, it was not possible.

And the Lobos appear to be the odd team out of the league’s frantic rescheduling spree, at least for now.

Consider these numbers – ones the league simply chalks up as the luck, or unluck, of the draw:

10: Number of MWC teams playing either four or five league games between Feb. 1-14.

1: Number of MWC teams playing one league game between Feb. 1-14.

That lucky loner is the Lobos.

But it isn’t as though fans can’t see them play at all in February. The Lobos then will play six league games over the final 13 days of the month (Feb. 15-28).

Brian Dutcher, the coach of the San Diego State team that helped create UNM’s current problem, said the toll the last half of February is going to take on the players is worrisome, both from health and academic standpoints.

“I think it’s too many games at the end,” Dutcher said before specifically referencing a rescheduled home game on March 3 with Fresno State, which gives his squad four games in the last nine days of the season before the conference tournament.

“… If we had a choice, we probably would not play that game, because it’s leading into the conference tournament. So if we catch fire and we win the league and I look back and say I’m glad we played them all, but if it comes down to us having to win three games in Las Vegas, then I don’t want to play in Las Vegas on tired legs. I’d rather have a fresh team.”

Of course Dutcher was told he didn’t have to make up a road trip to UNM – unlike fellow conference contender Colorado State, who is coming here Feb. 17. The Lobos and Rams originally were scheduled to play in the Pit on Dec. 28.

For UNM, which lost by 25 last week at SDSU and would be a heavy underdog at home in a rematch, losing home games is about more than the results – after paying to play its entire 2020-21 season on the road when the state’s public health order ruled out home games.

“When you lose San Diego State, which is one of the most marquee tickets for our fan base – it would have been a great crowd,” Pitino told the Journal Saturday after his team’s 91-77 road win over Air Force. “We tried very, very hard, and it’s not a disrespect to Northern New Mexico … We tried very hard to get creative. As I’ve said before, we’re trying to rebuild the program, but we’re trying to bring the fanbase back (with exciting games).”

With no Division I teams able to carve out time for a nonconference road game in mid-February, UNM agreed to pay $5,000 to NNMC for Friday’s game in the Pit.

“We wanted a game for our guys. We didn’t want to go another 10 days,” Pitino said. “… We’ll prepare for Northern New Mexico. We’ll even sprinkle in some Wyoming stuff (Feb. 15 opponent) as well. And just see if we can keep moving forward.”