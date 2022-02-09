High School Basketball: Los Lunas shines in Santa Fe

SANTA FE — There was an abundance of riches for the Los Lunas Tigers on Tuesday night.

Their 70-62 road victory at Santa Fe High was important as a singluar event, since these are the top two boys basketball teams in District 5-5A.

And this win at Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium, which is notoriously a difficult place to win, all but cemented a regular-season 5-5A title for the Tigers (15-8, 7-0), who hold a 2½-game lead on second-place Santa Fe (17-4, 4-2) with just three games left for Los Lunas.

Los Lunas swept both district games against sixth-ranked Santa Fe.

“It’s a big win,” said Tigers junior guard Ezra Guest, who was the most efficient player on the floor and led Los Lunas with 16 points. He also was crucial in helping the Tigers protect the basketball, with only two turnovers after halftime against sustained Demons pressure. “It’s the first win (here) ever since I started playing here (in the eighth grade).”

Looking even beyond all of that, Los Lunas is fighting to earn a first-round home game at the state tournament. Tuesday’s result definitely aids that cause.

“Our kids came in tonight and executed the game plan,” Tigers coach Travis Julian said. “We were very together tonight. I thought we controlled the game, and that’s no slight to Santa Fe, because they’re good.”

The Demons, with three straight 3-pointers from Lukas Turner, Carlos Quintana and Elijah Apodaca, led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter.

The Tigers hit three consecutive 3s to open the second quarter, from Eric Aragon, Guest and Gelio Griego. Another 3, this one from Dominic Griego, put the Tigers in front 26-23 with under two minutes to go before halftime.

Los Lunas never relinquished the lead.

They didn’t surrender it even when freshman guard Jalin Holland, their leading scorer, went to the bench in the opening minute of the third quarter with his third foul.

“I was nervous when he went out,” Guest said.

Not only did the Tigers not yield any ground, they gained some. The lead was five when Holland left. It was seven when he returned in the final seconds of the quarter for a possession he finished with a layup.

“A lot of our guys, they can score,” Holland said. “We don’t rely on just me and Ezra. It’s the whole crew.”

And Los Lunas was effective, and poised, in protecting its lead. The Tigers were 5 of 8 from the floor in the fourth quarter, and 12 of 13 from the line in the final eight minutes. With just one turnover.

“We had opportunities, but we could just never grab hold of it and swing the momentum,” Demons coach Zack Cole said.

Holland finished with 15 points. Jamian Perez scored 11 of his 13 in the fourth quarter for the Tigers.

LOS LUNAS 70, SANTA FE 62

LOS LUNAS (15-8, 7-0 in 5-5A): Jamian Perez 13, Hadley Beatty 6, Gelio Griego 8, Jalin Holland 15, Eric Aragon 7, Ezra Guest 16, Dominic Griego 5. Totals 22 19-21 70.

SANTA FE (17-4, 4-2): Carlos Quintana 7, Lukas Turner 12, Elefio Benavidez 3, Elijah Apodaca 8, Robert Martinez 12, Diego Ortiz 6, P.J. Lovato 14. Totals 21 15-24 62.

Los Lunas 9 19 19 23 — 70

Santa Fe 15 12 11 24 — 62

3-point goals: LL 7 (G.Griego 2, Guest 2, D.Griego, Perez, Aragon); SF 5 (Quintana 2, Apodaca 2, Turner). Total fouls: LL 20; SF 19.