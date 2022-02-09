County considers bringing city back into jail operation

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Acknowledging that the local jail requires more resources than it presently gets, Bernalillo County officials say they want to explore a new governance model that would incorporate additional entities like the city of Albuquerque.

The Metropolitan Detention Center – which was at the heart of a 1995 federal lawsuit over jail conditions and is still subject to terms of the resulting settlement agreement – remains a massive operational challenge, with chronic understaffing and more than a dozen in-custody deaths since April 2020.

The county in 2006 took over jail management from the city and currently spends about 19% of its general fund operating budget, or $65 million annually, on the facility.

County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada on Tuesday publicly broached the idea of making the jail its own entity with oversight coming from multiple public agencies, repeatedly noting the importance of city involvement. He referenced the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority as a potential blueprint. ABCWUA, a political subdivision created in 2003, has an eight-member board with city and county officials and a non-voting member from the Village of Los Ranchos.

“It’s not to dump this on somebody; that’s not what we’re trying to do, that’s not what we’re trying to accomplish. But it would run like the Water Utility Authority. You would have members from the city and members from the county and whoever else is buying into this entity would have seats at the table and would be part of the decision-making moving forward,” Quezada said.

He said bringing other entities aboard would likely be a significant challenge and noted that the city’s jail handoff to the county years ago “was the best thing that ever happened to the city of Albuquerque.”

Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller’s office did not answer Journal questions late Tuesday about whether the city had discussed with the county – or was interested in – becoming involved with the jail.

County Commissioners Charlene Pyskoty and Walt Benson both voiced support for studying potential changes, as did MDC Chief Greg Richardson since officials noted they would not pursue changes that would jeopardize current jail employees’ county benefits, retirement or seniority.

County Manager Julie Morgas Baca told the Journal any study the county does on governance changes could run parallel to some proposed state-level jail research. A memorial introduced during this year’s state Legislature calls for studying the costs, benefits and feasibility of moving to a “unified” state jail and prison system, as opposed to the current model with 27 different county-operated jails.

Commissioner Adriann Barboa signaled some reservations about any shakeups, saying she supported research but that having the county solely responsible for the jail provides a certain level of accountability as the public knows who is in charge.

Joseph Trujeque, the president of the union that represents MDC officers, said the restructuring could be promising but implored the commission to consider the jail’s more immediate problems.

“The only issue is this is going to take a while. We need help now. We are in a crisis now. We need something done now,” Trujeque said, noting that the jail is currently 200 officers short.

Officials noted the county is exploring emergency measures to address current staffing challenges.