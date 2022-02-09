 6th person dies after suspected murder-suicide in Texas - Albuquerque Journal

6th person dies after suspected murder-suicide in Texas

By Associated Press

CORSICANA, Texas — A sixth person has died after a man opened fire on members of his family in Texas before killing himself as officers approached, police said.

Five people died Saturday, including the gunman, and a sixth person was removed from life support and died Monday night, Corsicana Police Chief Robert Johnson said Tuesday.

One shooting was reported in Corsicana, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) south of Dallas, and another was discovered by authorities in Frost, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) west of Corsicana, police have said.

According to police, 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo killed his stepfather, William Mimms; his mother, Connie Mimms; his 21-year-old son, Joshua Milazzo; and Hunter Freeman, the 4-year-old son of Kevin Milazzo’s former girlfriend.

Kevin Milazzo died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. His 20-year-old son, Xavier Milazzo, was wounded and died Monday night, police said. Two other people were wounded, police have said.

Authorities haven’t specified which victims were shot in Corsicana and which were shot in Frost.

Police have said Kevin Milazzo’s vehicle was found using GPS and police arranged for a monitoring service to shut off the vehicle’s engine, and officers found him inside with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.


