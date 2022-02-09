Winners of 2022 duPont-Columbia journalism award announced

NEW YORK — From an in-depth look at how the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol transpired to how the coronavirus pandemic spread and the misinformation campaigns that went along with it, the winners of the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards for 2022 were announced Tuesday.

Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism recognized the 16 winners at a virtual presentation, honoring journalism from broadcast, cable, online, documentary and streaming outlets.

In recent years, the winners in what was once a contest for radio and television outlets have expanded, and the same was the case this year.

The New York Times won for its reconstruction of audio and visual footage to show how the riot at the Capital took place, and HBO Documentary Films won for a look at the way the coronavirus started in China and how it spread in the United States.

Apple TV Plus and Jigsaw Productions won for a podcast series about former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher. Amazon Studios, Participant Media and Storyville Films won for a documentary about civil rights activist Pauli Murray.

PBS had a connection to four of the awards. Its “Independent Lens” series won for a documentary about Philadelphia’s district attorney. Its “POV” series won two awards; one with American Documentary, Inc., and LBx Africa about a young political candidate in Kenya, and another with American Documentary, Inc and Third Shift Media looking at a child care center. A collaboration between PBS’ “Frontline,” NPR and Planet Money won for a podcast about the environmental hazards of plastic.

VICE News won for a documentary about the 2020 explosion in Beirut’s port and the efforts of medical professionals, and 99% Invisible, Stitcher Media, and PRX won for a podcast series on homelessness.

The HISTORY Channel, WNYC Studios and KOSU received an award for a podcast series about the Tulsa Massacre, while CBS News won for reporting from Norah O’Donnell about sexual assault in the military.

Four local television stations were among the winners: KXTV Sacramento and reporter Brandon Rittiman for stories about a California power company connected to a 2018 fire; KARE11 Minneapolis/St. Paul and reporter A.J. Lagoe for stories about cuts to medical care in prisons; KNXV Phoenix and reporter Dave Biscobing for stories about the Phoenix police department; and NBC Bay Area (KNTV) for stories about a group of women fighting for housing.