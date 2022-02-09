 Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street with more help from tech - Albuquerque Journal

Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street with more help from tech

By The Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

Stocks rose broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday, putting the market further into the green for the week after a solid gain a day earlier.

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 10:20 a.m. Eastern. More than 90% of stocks in the benchmark index gained ground. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 295 points, or 0.8%, to 35,758 and the Nasdaq rose 1.1%.

Technology and communications stocks were among the biggest gainers. Microsoft rose 1.1% and Google’s parent company, Alphabet, rose 1.8%,.

Companies that rely on spending by consumers, including retailers and hotel operators, also made rose. Home Depot climbed 1.3% and Marriott added 1.5%.

Bond yields edged lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.93% from 1.95% late Tuesday. It’s still the highest it’s been since before the pandemic began.

Investors are busy reviewing the latest corporate earnings as they try to determine how different industries are dealing with persistent supply chain problems. That is one of the factors pushing inflation higher and making operations more costly for companies while making products more expensive for consumers.

Wall Street will get another update Thursday on rising prices when the Labor Department releases its report on inflation for January. Economists are forecasting the report to show inflation rose to a four-decade high 7.3%.

Persistently rising inflation could increase pressure on the Federal Reserve to speed up plans to raise interest rates in order to fight inflation.

Investors expect the Fed to raise rates at least four times this year, starting next month. They remain concerned that the Fed may need to raise rates more often than that if inflation pressure remains high. As a result, markets have become more volatile as investors shift money around to prepare for an investing environment with higher interest rates following an extended period of ultra-low interest rate policy throughout the pandemic.

Wall Street mostly cheered the latest round of corporate report cards on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill rose 7% after beating analyst’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts. Taco Bell owner Yum Brands rose 3.7% after reporting strong fourth-quarter revenue.

Drugstore chain CVS fell 4.5% after giving investors a discouraging earnings forecast.

Disney reports its latest results after the closing bell. Twitter and Coca-Cola report their results on Thursday.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Agencies scramble to avoid summer blackouts
ABQnews Seeker
Delaying San Juan shutdown could help ... Delaying San Juan shutdown could help this summer, but shadow looms over 2023
2
Man receives life sentence in killing of UNM baseball ...
ABQnews Seeker
Judge: Evidence 'some of the most ... Judge: Evidence 'some of the most damning I have ever seen'
3
Bill aimed at 'predatory' loans gains momentum
From the newspaper
Measure goes to Senate after winning ... Measure goes to Senate after winning bipartisan support in House vote
4
Amid rise in threats, NM judges push for new ...
ABQnews Seeker
Unusually personal stories shared by judges ... Unusually personal stories shared by judges urging lawmakers to make it a crime to threaten a judge
5
'Second Chance' bill wins NM Senate approval
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal prohibiting life sentences without parole ... Proposal prohibiting life sentences without parole to juveniles goes to House
6
Federal agency probing LANL radiation leak
ABQnews Seeker
Six workers exposed in January incident Six workers exposed in January incident
7
NM lawmakers weigh in on feral cattle plan
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association has ... New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association has prepared a temporary restraining order
8
GOP pens letter to end masks in schools
ABQnews Seeker
Several other states announcing end to ... Several other states announcing end to similar requirements
9
Home Depot shoplifting operation nets 17 arrests
ABQnews Seeker
NM families 'deserve to shop safely,' ... NM families 'deserve to shop safely,' AG says
10
County considers bringing city back into jail operation
ABQnews Seeker
MDC understaffed, had more than 12 ... MDC understaffed, had more than 12 in-custody deaths since April 2020