Police: Man fatally shot after posing threat during standoff

MARANA, Ariz. — At least one Arizona state trooper fatally shot a man who was armed with a gun when he barricaded himself his vehicle after being pulled over on Interstate 10, authorities said.

The incident Monday is being investigated by the Marana and Oro Valley police departments, Marana police said in a statement.

The statement said the man was shot after he “presented a lethal threat” during an hourslong standoff.

The man’s identity was not released and no details were released on details or circumstances involved with the threat the man reportedly posed.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said the man had threatened to kill himself.