 1 juror dismissed from federal trial in George Floyd killing - Albuquerque Journal

1 juror dismissed from federal trial in George Floyd killing

By Steve Karnowski / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The judge overseeing the federal trial of three former officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights dismissed a juror Wednesday because his son is ill.

U.S. District Judge Paul Magnuson replaced the juror in the trial of J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao with an alternate.

Kueng, Lane and Thao are accused of depriving Floyd, 46, of his rights when they failed to give him medical aid as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, facedown. Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene in the May 2020 killing, which triggered protests worldwide and a reexamination of racism and policing.

Magnuson told the jury that a juror was excused because his son has a serious health condition.

Testimony began Jan. 24, after a jury was quickly selected days earlier. Twelve jurors will deliberate. Magnuson, concerned about COVID-19, ordered the selection of six alternates instead of the usual two in case any jurors became ill and had to drop out.

Prosecutors on Wednesday called Dr. Vik Bebarta, an emergency physician and toxicologist and professor at the University of Colorado in Denver, to testify. Bebarta said he concluded that Floyd “died from a lack of oxygen to his brain” and that he had suffocated because his airway had been closed off.

Bebarta’s testimony bolstered the prosecution’s contention that Floyd died because of how Chauvin pinned him down and the officers’ failure to roll him on his side, as they had been trained, so that he could have breathed easier. A lung specialist testified Monday that Floyd could have been saved if officers had moved him into a position to breathe more easily.

Bebarta said Floyd did not die from the low levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system, nor from his heart disease and high blood pressure. He said that on video from inside a convenience store before his fatal encounter with police, Floyd did not appear to be seriously intoxicated or experiencing an overdose. But he did not dispute a store clerk’s earlier testimony that Floyd appeared to be high.

“He was awake, walking communicating, walking quickly at times,” Bebarta said.

Previous testimony has established that Chauvin — the most senior officer on the scene with 19 years of experience — told his fellow officers after Floyd became unresponsive, and they couldn’t find a pulse, to wait for an ambulance that was on its way. Officers kept restraining Floyd until the ambulance got there, according to testimony and video footage.

Kueng, who is Black, Lane, who is white, and Thao, who is Hmong American, are charged with willfully depriving Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under government authority. The charges allege that the officers’ actions resulted in Floyd’s death.

Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder and manslaughter in state court last year and was sentenced to 22 1/2 years. He pleaded guilty in December to a federal civil rights charge.

Lane, Kueng and Thao also face a separate state trial in June on charges alleging that they aided and abetted murder and manslaughter.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the killing of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Agencies scramble to avoid summer blackouts
ABQnews Seeker
Delaying San Juan shutdown could help ... Delaying San Juan shutdown could help this summer, but shadow looms over 2023
2
Man receives life sentence in killing of UNM baseball ...
ABQnews Seeker
Judge: Evidence 'some of the most ... Judge: Evidence 'some of the most damning I have ever seen'
3
Bill aimed at 'predatory' loans gains momentum
From the newspaper
Measure goes to Senate after winning ... Measure goes to Senate after winning bipartisan support in House vote
4
Amid rise in threats, NM judges push for new ...
ABQnews Seeker
Unusually personal stories shared by judges ... Unusually personal stories shared by judges urging lawmakers to make it a crime to threaten a judge
5
'Second Chance' bill wins NM Senate approval
ABQnews Seeker
Proposal prohibiting life sentences without parole ... Proposal prohibiting life sentences without parole to juveniles goes to House
6
Federal agency probing LANL radiation leak
ABQnews Seeker
Six workers exposed in January incident Six workers exposed in January incident
7
NM lawmakers weigh in on feral cattle plan
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association has ... New Mexico Cattle Growers' Association has prepared a temporary restraining order
8
GOP pens letter to end masks in schools
ABQnews Seeker
Several other states announcing end to ... Several other states announcing end to similar requirements
9
Home Depot shoplifting operation nets 17 arrests
ABQnews Seeker
NM families 'deserve to shop safely,' ... NM families 'deserve to shop safely,' AG says
10
County considers bringing city back into jail operation
ABQnews Seeker
MDC understaffed, had more than 12 ... MDC understaffed, had more than 12 in-custody deaths since April 2020