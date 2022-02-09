 Former USA Climbing team member accused of child rape - Albuquerque Journal

Former USA Climbing team member accused of child rape

By Associated Press

REDMOND, Wash. — A former member of the USA Climbing team has been arrested on investigation of three counts of third-degree child rape, officials said.

Alexander Fritz, 28, of Seattle was booked into Snohomish County Jail last week where he remains on $500,000 bail, Redmond police said Tuesday in a statement.

Fritz worked with climbing athletes as a coach and route-setter at the Vertical World climbing gym in Redmond, police said.

On Feb. 2, an investigator with the U.S. Center for SafeSport — a federally mandated investigative body for regulated sports — contacted Redmond police about the sexual misconduct allegations involving young athletes, police said. The SafeSport investigator sent documents and interviews from her investigations, police said.

Fritz is accused of having sexual contact with a girl in Canada as well as in the Washington cities of Bothell, Mukilteo, and Redmond, police said, and the case has been forwarded to the FBI for consideration of federal charges due to allegations of crossing state lines and country borders.

It wasn’t immediately known if Fritz has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Fritz’s access to the USA Climbing Team and SafeSport certified gyms has been suspended because of the investigation.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Stocks rise broadly on Wall Street with more help ...
Nation
Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading ... Stocks rose broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday, putting the market further into the green for the week after a solid gain ...
2
As state mask rules taper, pressure shifts to school ...
Nation
As some of the last statewide ... As some of the last statewide school mask mandates near an end, responsibility is shifting back to local leaders, who are caught in the ...
3
Workers clean Apollo 16 spaceship ahead of 50th anniversary
Nation
The Apollo 16 capsule is dusty ... The Apollo 16 capsule is dusty all these decades after it carried three astronauts to the moon. Cobwebs cling to the spacecraft. Business cards, ...
4
New York lets broad mask mandate expire, but not ...
Nation
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced ... New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that the state will end a COVID-19 mandate requiring face coverings in most indoor public settings, but ...
5
1 juror dismissed from federal trial in George Floyd ...
Nation
The judge overseeing the federal trial ... The judge overseeing the federal trial of three former officers charged with violating George Floyd's civil rights dismissed a juror Wednesday because his son ...
6
Samsung unveils new phones as premium market share shrinks
Nation
Samsung is trying to reclaim lost ... Samsung is trying to reclaim lost ground in the coveted high end of the smartphone market with a new lineup of Galaxy S models ...
7
House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service
Nation
Congress would lift onerous budget requirements ... Congress would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt and would require it to continue delivering mail ...
8
Love and logins: Who gets custody of passwords in ...
Nation
Emily Taffel didn't pull the password ... Emily Taffel didn't pull the password plug when she divorced her first husband, and she didn't cut off the boyfriend who followed. Now remarried ...
9
Tesla posts record profit, won't produce new models in ...
Nation
Tesla Inc. on Wednesday posted record ... Tesla Inc. on Wednesday posted record fourth-quarter and full-year earnings as deliveries of its electric vehicles soared despite a global shortage of computer chips ...