Skier dies after tree colliding with tree at Colorado resort

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says a woman died at the Eldora Mountain ski resort after colliding with a tree.

The 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene Tuesday on the advanced Muleshoe Run, KUSA-TV reports. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified the victim Wednesday as as Barbara Nelson of Erie.

On Dec. 7, a 60-year-old skier died after crashing into a tree at Eldora. Ski patrollers found the Nederland-area man lying on the ground in a group of trees on an intermediate run.

On Nov. 30, a 72-year-old skier died in a collision with a snowboarder at Eldora. That crash happened on another intermediate run, and the skier was pronounced dead at the scene.