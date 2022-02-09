 Suspect in cold case homicides to remain locked up - Albuquerque Journal

Suspect in cold case homicides to remain locked up

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Paul Apodaca

A judge determined Paul Apodaca, who police say confessed to three cold case homicides, should continue to stay in jail while he waits to be tried for the killing of a teenage girl in the late 1980s.

Apdodaca, 54, was already being held in prison for violating his probation in a case involving aggravated assault on a peace officer. He also is being held pending trial in another cold case homicide, that of 21-year-old Althea Oakeley in June 1988.

Apodaca was picked up by University of New Mexico police over the summer and detectives say he confessed to killing Oakeley, 13-year-old Stella Gonzales in Sept. 1988 and 18-year-old Kaitlyn Arquette in July 1989. He has not been charged in Arquette’s death but prosecutors say the case will go before a Grand Jury later this month.

Gonzales was shot in the back of her head as she was walking home from a party with a friend in the early morning hours of Sept. 9, 1988. She died two days later.

Stella Gonzales (Courtesy APD)

At a hearing Wednesday morning, Apodaca’s defense attorney, Nicholas Hart, argued that the evidence against his client in the death of Gonzales was scarce and there is another more likely suspect. Hart said Gonzales’s friend had told officers another man one both girls knew and had been with earlier in the evening had shot her and other people had also reported to police that he had confessed to them.

He said that while police have said Apodaca confessed to things only he would have known, in fact the only details he gave were about the location — the well known Tingley Beach — that shots were fired and that a .22 caliber gun was used. Furthermore, Hart said, Apodaca was in need of medical attention and disoriented when he was interviewed by detectives in jail. 

“There is all this evidence pointing to (another suspect) and nothing other than the alleged statement of a homeless intoxicated man who…since the age of 14 has been in and out of hospitalization for mental health issues,” Hart said. “This entire case is built solely on that statements.”

Judge Britt Baca-Miller, however, determined Apodaca should remain in jail based on the fact that he had been indicted for murder, he is dangerous as shown by his lengthy criminal history including charges of rape, and there are no conditions of release that could keep the community safe.

“At this point I am going to grant the states motions for pre trial detention, however that can be reopened depending on what happens with the litigation in this case as well as his potential release from the Depart of Corrections on the aggravated assault on a peace officer case,” Baca-Miller said.

 

 


