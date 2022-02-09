 Denver ending mask mandate for schools, child-care centers - Albuquerque Journal

Denver ending mask mandate for schools, child-care centers

By Associated Press

DENVER — The city and county of Denver said Wednesday it will end its mask mandates for schools and child-care facilities on Feb. 26, following similar moves in several surrounding counties amid a drop in COVID-19 cases. Denver ended a city-wide indoor mask mandate on Feb. 4.

City health officials said omicron variant cases and positivity rates have declined since mid-January. Denver was averaging roughly 2,000 new cases a day on Jan. 10; that number dropped to below 450 per day last week.

“We are supportive of any additional measures our schools put in place, as needed, to continue in-person learning,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement.

Despite Wednesday’s announcement, the Denver Public Schools district said Wednesday it’s strongly recommending that students, staff and visitors continue to wear masks in its facilities. The district, which instituted its mandate in August, has about 90,000 students.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Skier dies after tree colliding with tree at Colorado ...
Around the Region
The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says ... The Boulder County Sheriff's Office says a woman died at the Eldora Mountain ski resort after colliding with a tree. The 77-year-old woman was ...
2
Police: Man fatally shot after posing threat during standoff
Around the Region
At least one Arizona state trooper ... At least one Arizona state trooper fatally shot a man who was armed with a gun when he barricaded himself his vehicle after being ...
3
Body of Tennessee man missing on Arizona hiking trip ...
Around the Region
A Tennessee man reported missing on ... A Tennessee man reported missing on a hiking trip in Arizona to check out a large binocular telescope has been found dead, authorities said ...
4
GOP-led Arizona Senate panel OKs school voucher expansions
Around the Region
Arizona Republicans who back the state's ... Arizona Republicans who back the state's private school voucher system are trying yet again to enact a major expansion of the program, with a ...
5
6th person dies after suspected murder-suicide in Texas
Around the Region
A sixth person has died after ... A sixth person has died after a man opened fire on members of his family in Texas before killing himself as officers approached, police ...
6
Arizona election chief sues AG over prosecution threat
Around the Region
Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs ... Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs is suing Attorney General Mark Brnovich after he threatened to prosecute her if she temporarily shuts down for ...
7
Arizona ballot initiative aims to protect voting rights
Around the Region
Voting rights advocates on Tuesday announced ... Voting rights advocates on Tuesday announced plans for a sweeping Arizona ballot initiative they say would 'protect the freedom to vote' from Republican lawmakers ...
8
Woman, 3 children killed in wrong-way Texas Panhandle crash
Around the Region
An Oklahoma woman and three children ... An Oklahoma woman and three children have been killed when the sport utility vehicle she was driving the wrong way on a remote stretch ...
9
Colorado city settles suit in police shooting of Black ...
Around the Region
The city of Colorado Springs has ... The city of Colorado Springs has reached a nearly $3 million settlement in a civil lawsuit brought by the family of a 19-year-old Black ...