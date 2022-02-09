House endorses bill on language access to state programs

SANTA FE — The House on Wednesday passed a bill directing state agencies in New Mexico to develop plans to ensure people with limited English skills can access state services.

State Reps. Kay Bounkeua and Patricia Roybal Caballero, Albuquerque Democrats and cosponsors of the bill, said the proposal would expand access to health care, unemployment benefits and a variety of state programs for refugees or others facing language barriers.

“New Mexico is home to thousands of people who primarily speak languages other than English,” Roybal Caballero said.

Besides English, Bounkeau said, the most common languages in New Mexico include Spanish, Vietnamese, Mandarin and Diné.

Telephone translation services are available to cover many languages, she said, and federal funding typically includes language requirements already.

“There are absolutely examples of how this is already being conducted in New Mexico,” Bounkeua said.

A separate spending bill in the Legislature, she said, would authorize $110,000 to help pay for the planning.

The legislation, House Bill 22, passed 42-23 and heads next to the Senate for consideration. It passed along party lines with Republican opponents questioning whether the $110,000 appropriation would be enough to cover the work.

“This appears to be a very large unfunded mandate for departments,” House Minority Whip Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, said.