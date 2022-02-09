 House endorses bill on language access to state programs - Albuquerque Journal

House endorses bill on language access to state programs

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Flags hang at the Roundhouse Rotunda. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — The House on Wednesday passed a bill directing state agencies in New Mexico to develop plans to ensure people with limited English skills can access state services.

State Reps. Kay Bounkeua and Patricia Roybal Caballero, Albuquerque Democrats and cosponsors of the bill, said the proposal would expand access to health care, unemployment benefits and a variety of state programs for refugees or others facing language barriers.

“New Mexico is home to thousands of people who primarily speak languages other than English,” Roybal Caballero said.

Besides English, Bounkeau said, the most common languages in New Mexico include Spanish, Vietnamese, Mandarin and Diné.

Telephone translation services are available to cover many languages, she said, and federal funding typically includes language requirements already.

“There are absolutely examples of how this is already being conducted in New Mexico,” Bounkeua said.

A separate spending bill in the Legislature, she said, would authorize $110,000 to help pay for the planning.

The legislation, House Bill 22, passed 42-23 and heads next to the Senate for consideration. It passed along party lines with Republican opponents questioning whether the $110,000 appropriation would be enough to cover the work.

“This appears to be a very large unfunded mandate for departments,” House Minority Whip Rod Montoya, R-Farmington, said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
New Mexico utility regulators step up efforts to avoid ...
ABQnews Seeker
The likelihood that Public Service Company ... The likelihood that Public Service Company of New Mexico customers will face rolling blackouts this ...
2
Social Security tax bills in limbo as session enters ...
ABQnews Seeker
A push from Gov. Michelle Lujan ... A push from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and a bipartisan mix of lawmakers to exempt Social Security retirement income from taxation in New Mexico ...
3
House endorses bill on language access to state programs
ABQnews Seeker
The House on Wednesday passed a ... The House on Wednesday passed a bill directing state agencies in New Mexico to develop plans to ensure people with limited English skills can ...
4
Suspect in cold case homicides to remain locked up
ABQnews Seeker
A judge determined Paul Apodaca, who ... A judge determined Paul Apodaca, who police say confessed to three cold case homicides, should continue to stay in jail while he waits to ...
5
Amid rise in threats, NM judges push for new ...
ABQnews Seeker
Unusually personal stories shared by judges ... Unusually personal stories shared by judges urging lawmakers to make it a crime to threaten a judge
6
Federal agency probing LANL radiation leak
ABQnews Seeker
Six workers exposed in January incident Six workers exposed in January incident
7
County considers bringing city back into jail operation
ABQnews Seeker
MDC understaffed, had more than 12 ... MDC understaffed, had more than 12 in-custody deaths since April 2020
8
Man 'mistakenly' gave 2017 video of murder to authorities
ABQnews Seeker
Gabriel Guevara handed thumb drive to ... Gabriel Guevara handed thumb drive to federal prosecutors instead of defense attorney
9
Home Depot shoplifting operation nets 17 arrests
ABQnews Seeker
NM families 'deserve to shop safely,' ... NM families 'deserve to shop safely,' AG says