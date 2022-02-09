Mesa Air: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX — Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Wednesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $14.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 26 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $147.8 million in the period.

