New Mexico utility regulators step up efforts to avoid summer blackouts

The likelihood that Public Service Company of New Mexico customers will face rolling blackouts this summer is encouraging state regulators to consider emergency measures to mitigate the looming crisis.

During the Public Regulation Commission’s open public meeting on Wednesday, the five-member commission doubled down on efforts to work with PNM and other local utilities to deal with supply chain problems that could threaten adequate power availability during peak consumer demand this summer.

PNM says it won’t have enough generating capacity to sustain the collective blast of air conditioners among its customers, particularly in the hottest months of July and August, when electricity demand climbs to its highest levels.

That’s because pandemic-induced supply-chain issues have delayed the construction of four new solar facilities that were supposed to replace power from the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station when that plant shuts down this June. And with utilities in surrounding states also facing potential power shortages, very little, if any, electricity is available for purchase on regional wholesale markets for PNM to supplement its own generation.

Supply-chain problems are also affecting other utilities around New Mexico, particularly some of the state’s electric cooperatives, said PRC Chair Joseph Maestas.

“I think the situation is quite dire,” Maestas said during Wednesday’s commission discussion. “… We’re taking the situation very, very seriously. We’re trying to be proactive in seeking to find solutions to avoid blackouts or brownouts.”

Commissioners agreed to immediately compile a lengthy questionnaire for all local utilities to fully assess the problems and consider emergency measures to alleviate potential power shortages. Maestas and PRC Vice Chair Cynthia Hall have also begun weekly meetings with PRC staff members and others to review potential action, Maestas said.

Although no concrete solutions were discussed, commissioners may consider an aggressive public relations campaign to educate local consumers about conserving electricity to help reduce demand during the summer. It may also reach out to regulators and utilities in neighboring states to potentially share electricity in an emergency, and to lend needed equipment for grid maintenance and repairs to keep power flowing, given the pandemic-induced scarcity of critical resources.

“We need to be innovative and work with neighboring states to share equipment,” Maestas said. “We need to reach out to all stakeholders, including legislators, to seek solutions to carry us through this difficult period.”