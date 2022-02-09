 Social Security tax bills in limbo as session enters homestretch - Albuquerque Journal

Social Security tax bills in limbo as session enters homestretch

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

Several proposals to exempt Social Security retirement income from taxation in New Mexico remain under consideration as lawmakers enter the final week of this year’s 30-day legislative session. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — A push from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and a bipartisan mix of lawmakers to exempt Social Security retirement income from taxation in New Mexico continues to struggle for firm footing at the Roundhouse.

Several House Democrats expressed misgivings about two GOP-backed bills on the issue Wednesday, though no vote was taken on whether one of the proposals will end up being included in a still-developing tax package.

House Majority Leader Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque, cited recent tax code changes that have benefited low-income New Mexico seniors and said exempting Social Security benefits from taxation would primarily help wealthier state residents.

“I don’t think that people who are retired and relatively well-off need a break,” Martinez said during a meeting of the House Taxation and Revenue Committee.

Of the two bills discussed Wednesday, one of them, House Bill 48, would enact the new tax break starting next year. The other proposal, House Bill 49, would gradually phase in the new exemption over a four-year period.

They are among a total of five bills dealing with the issue that have been filed during this year’s 30-day legislative session, which ends Feb. 17.

New Mexico’s personal income tax was not levied on Social Security benefits until the early 1990s, when a provision buried in a tax bill triggered the change.

Reinstating the exemption would cost the state an estimated $118.1 million in foregone revenue in the coming fiscal year, according to a legislative analysis of the bill.

Critics say that money could be better spent on other tax initiatives, as New Mexico’s personal income tax is currently only levied on income above $24,800 annually for a married couple filing jointly.

But Rep. Cathrynn Brown, R-Carlsbad, one of the bill’s sponsors, said inflation has put an added strain on elderly New Mexicans and the tax exemption has not been adjusted upward accordingly. She and other supporters have also pointed out New Mexico is one of just 12 states that tax Social Security income.

“Clearly, the tax exemption level has not kept up with the realities of life,” Brown said.

Several Cabinet secretaries in the Lujan Grisham administration have also testified in support of the idea of exempting Social Security retirement income from taxation.

“We need this bill and I don’t think seniors want to be told whether they have enough money or not,” said Aging and Long-Term Services Secretary Katrina Hotrum-Lopez.

A House-approved $8.5 billion budget plan leaves about $400 million available for tax code changes during this year’s session.

Other proposals jockeying to be included in the tax package that could move out of the House committee this week include a reduction in the state’s gross receipts tax base rate and $300 tax rebates for low-income state residents.


