Former SF Mayor Javier Gonzales dies

SANTA FE — Former Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales has died, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center reported Wednesday afternoon.
Gonzales was president of the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Foundation.
Gonzales, 56, “had been battling an illness for a while,” hospital spokesman Arturo Delgado said. Gonzales, who served one term as mayor, preceded current Mayor Alan Webber in office.
Webber said the community is still in shock and the loss is fresh.
“It’s a sad day for our community,” Webber said, in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.
“He was a great leader, a son of Santa Fe. His father had been mayor,” he said. “His whole family is deeply rooted in Santa Fe. His loss is something that affects all of us very deeply. He had a distinguished career of public service locally and statewide,” the mayor said.
In a statement, Lillian Montoya, president and CEO of the hospital, said Gonzales passed away peacefully.
“During his time at Christus St Vincent, Javier’s leadership and contributions to the work of our mission exemplified our core values of excellence and compassion,” she said. “We are better for his having contributed to our mission and we will be less without him. We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”
