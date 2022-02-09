 Former SF Mayor Javier Gonzales dies - Albuquerque Journal

Former SF Mayor Javier Gonzales dies

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

SANTA FE — Former Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales has died, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center reported Wednesday afternoon.

Gonzales was president of the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Foundation.

Gonzales, 56, “had been battling an illness for a while,” hospital spokesman Arturo Delgado said. Gonzales, who served one term as mayor, preceded current Mayor Alan Webber in office.

Webber said the community is still in shock and the loss is fresh.

“It’s a sad day for our community,” Webber said, in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.

“He was a great leader, a son of Santa Fe. His father had been mayor,” he said. “His whole family is deeply rooted in Santa Fe. His loss is something that affects all of us very deeply. He had a distinguished career of public service locally and statewide,” the mayor said.

In a statement, Lillian Montoya, president and CEO of the hospital, said Gonzales passed away peacefully.

“During his time at Christus St Vincent, Javier’s leadership and contributions to the work of our mission exemplified our core values of excellence and compassion,” she said. “We are better for his having contributed to our mission and we will be less without him. We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

 


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Governor blasts lawmakers for blocking crime-related bills
ABQnews Seeker
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham blasted fellow ... Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham blasted fellow Democrats in the New Mexico Legislature for rejecting some crime-related bills, saying Wednesday the handling of such issues ...
2
Amid electricity debate, House GOP seeks to postpone emission ...
ABQnews Seeker
With just seven days left in ... With just seven days left in the session, House Republican leaders are calling for quick passage of legislation that would postpone New Mexico's plans ...
3
Voting bill amended again, advances in Senate
ABQnews Seeker
A plan to automatically register eligible ... A plan to automatically register eligible citizens to vote when they complete a transaction at the Motor Vehicle Division or other state offices was ...
4
Stay in your lane! Bill requires load-hauling semi trucks ...
ABQnews Seeker
Semi truck drivers hauling freight trailers ... Semi truck drivers hauling freight trailers would face fines if they failed to stay in the right-hand lane of interstate highways in New Mexico, ...
5
BCSO ID’s suspects in 16-year-old’s slaying
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives say a teenage boy and ... Detectives say a teenage boy and young man planned a robbery and homicide that left a 16-year-old shot to death on the Southwest Mesa ...
6
Person fatally struck by 2 drivers near UNM
ABQnews Seeker
A pedestrian was hit by two ... A pedestrian was hit by two vehicles and killed Wednesday morning near the University of New Mexico. The Albuquerque Police Department said the crash ...
7
Former SF Mayor Javier Gonzales dies
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal SANTA ... Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal SANTA FE -- Former Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales has died ...
8
New Mexico utility regulators step up efforts to avoid ...
ABQnews Seeker
The likelihood that Public Service Company ... The likelihood that Public Service Company of New Mexico customers will face rolling blackouts this ...
9
Social Security tax bills in limbo as session enters ...
ABQnews Seeker
A push from Gov. Michelle Lujan ... A push from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and a bipartisan mix of lawmakers to exempt Social Security retirement income from taxation in New Mexico ...