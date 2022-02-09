Former SF Mayor Javier Gonzales dies

Javier Gonzales is greeted by people as he enters his election party at the Hotel Santa Fe, Tuesday March 4, 2014. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Javier Gonzales works with his horse Mavric at a farm in Pojoaque, Thursday February 6, 2014. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Javier Gonzales, left, with his daughter Cameron, 15, is sworn in by retired New Mexico Supreme Court Justice Patricio Serna, Monday March 10, 2014. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales during the first flight from Phoenix at the Santa Fe Municipal Airport, Thursday December 15, 2016. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Brittany Ana Maria Sandoval, left, the 2016 La Reina de La Fiesta de Santa Fe, dances with Mayor Javier Gonzales during a ceremony at City Hall on Tuesday, September 6, 2016. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Jane Brickner, from Santa Fe, takes a selfie with former Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales and new Santa Fe Mayor Alan Webber before the swearing in ceremony at the Santa fe Community Convention Center Monday March 12, 2018. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales speaks during a rally for early childhood education at the Roundhouse in Santa Fe Wednesday March 1, 2017. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales, left, shakes hands with Santa Fe's new police chief Eric Garcia before he was sworn in Monday June 16, 2014. The ceremony was held in the Santa Fe City Council Chambers. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales, and City Councilors Ron Trujillo and Signe Lindell take a selfie in front of the first flight from Phoenix at the Santa Fe Municipal Airport, Thursday December 15, 2016. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales speaks in Santa Fe on Monday, November 17, 2014. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Santa Fe's new Mayor Javier Gonzales take a selfie on stage during the Inauguration Ceremony, at the Santa Fe University of Art and Design, Monday March 10, 2014. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Javier Gonzales hugs his daughters Cameron, 15, and Cadence, 9, after giving a victory speech in his race to be mayor of Santa Fe on Tuesday March 4, 2014. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal) Prev 1 of 12 Next

SANTA FE — Former Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales has died, Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center reported Wednesday afternoon.

Gonzales was president of the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center Foundation.

Gonzales, 56, “had been battling an illness for a while,” hospital spokesman Arturo Delgado said. Gonzales, who served one term as mayor, preceded current Mayor Alan Webber in office.

Webber said the community is still in shock and the loss is fresh.

“It’s a sad day for our community,” Webber said, in a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.

“He was a great leader, a son of Santa Fe. His father had been mayor,” he said. “His whole family is deeply rooted in Santa Fe. His loss is something that affects all of us very deeply. He had a distinguished career of public service locally and statewide,” the mayor said.

In a statement, Lillian Montoya, president and CEO of the hospital, said Gonzales passed away peacefully.

“During his time at Christus St Vincent, Javier’s leadership and contributions to the work of our mission exemplified our core values of excellence and compassion,” she said. “We are better for his having contributed to our mission and we will be less without him. We are deeply saddened by this loss, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”