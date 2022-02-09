 Person fatally struck by 2 drivers near UNM - Albuquerque Journal

Person fatally struck by 2 drivers near UNM

By Journal staff and wire reports

A pedestrian was hit by two vehicles and killed Wednesday morning near the University of New Mexico.

The Albuquerque Police Department said the crash happened on Lomas NE, just east of Yale.

“The pedestrian was crossing Lomas from south to north and was struck by the first vehicle,” APD said in a news release. “The pedestrian was then hit by a second vehicle.”

The person, who was not identified by police, died at the scene.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, the investigation of which is ongoing.


