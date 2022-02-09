 Stay in your lane! Bill requires load-hauling semi trucks to stay right - Albuquerque Journal

Stay in your lane! Bill requires load-hauling semi trucks to stay right

By Dan Boyd / Journal Capitol Bureau Chief

A semi truck and other vehicles head south along I-25 near Santa Fe on Wednesday. A bill approved by the Senate would require trucks hauling freight trailers to stay in the right lane on New Mexico interstate highways, with some allowable exceptions. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — Semi truck drivers hauling freight trailers would face fines if they failed to stay in the right-hand lane of interstate highways in New Mexico, under a bill approved Wednesday by the state Senate.

The measure, Senate Bill 174, would allow such rigs to travel in the left-hand lane of traffic when passing through cities, overtaking other vehicles or approaching stationary emergency vehicles.

But failure to drive in the right-hand lane in other situations could result in a $200 fine.

Sen. George Munoz, D-Gallup, the bill’s sponsor, said semi trucks hauling heavy trailers frequently snarl traffic and cause lengthy delays on Interstate 40 that cuts east-west across New Mexico.

However, some senators argued the requirement to stay in the left-hand lane should apply to all drivers — not just semi trucks — and questioned how the law would be enforced.

“A lot of these truck drivers get a bad rap, but they are just trying to do their jobs,” said Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell.

The bill ultimately passed the Senate on a 33-5 vote. It now advances to the House with just one week left in the 30-day legislative session.


