BCSO ID’s suspects in 16-year-old’s slaying

Detectives say a teenage boy and young man planned a robbery and homicide that left a 16-year-old shot to death on the Southwest Mesa last month.

Both suspects, Elias Acuna-Whitley, 15, and Christopher Byers, 20, were shot in the days following the Jan. 23 death of Thomas Nunn, said Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jayme Fuller.

She said Acuna-Whitley was killed in a “possible accidental shooting” on Jan. 25, while Byers was shot and injured on Jan. 28 in an incident that is “still under investigation.”

Fuller said it is unclear if the shooting of Byers was related to Nunn’s death.

Byers, who is recovering in the hospital, has been charged with an open count of murder, armed robbery, tampering with evidence and conspiracy in connection with Nunn’s death.

A third suspect — referred to as “Rico” in court filings — has not been identified.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court:

Deputies responded around 7:45 a.m. to the area of Gun Club and Lisa SW after a father and daughter found Nunn’s body during a walk near their home. Deputies found .45 caliber bullet casings by Nunn’s body but learned he had been shot by a .22 caliber.

Nunn’s mother told deputies her son and another man had left the house the day before in his Ford Focus. On Jan. 26, Acuna-Whitley, who had been fatally shot by a .22 caliber bullet, was brought to the hospital in Nunn’s car by Byers and several others.

Deputies tracked down Byers, who told them he was there when Nunn was killed but that Acuna-Whitley and “Rico” were responsible. He said the pair planned to rob Nunn for his car and, after leaving a party, the group went shooting on the mesa.

Byers told deputies Nunn fired several rounds from his .45 caliber gun and handed it to “Rico” before Acuna-Whitley shot Nunn in the face several times with a .22 caliber revolver. He said the two “bragged” about the homicide afterward.

Detectives seized Byers’ grandmother’s phone, which he used often, and found audio messages of Byers and Acuna-Whitley planning to rob someone “likely to be Nunn.” In the messages, deputies said the two debate who will shoot the person and if they both will shoot him at the same time.

Deputies said the two also talked about using “full metal jackets” to shoot him through the seat and “making a mess in the car.” Deputies found another video, posted three days after Nunn’s death, of Byers holding a .45 caliber with an extended magazine.

After Byers was shot on Jan. 28, detectives interviewed him at the hospital and he told them he took Nunn’s gun and his uncle had taken it from him. Deputies searched Byers’ grandmother’s house and found the .45 caliber with the extended clip inside.