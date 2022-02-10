‘I Want You Back’ sends Charlie Day, Jenny Slate on a romantic mission to win back their exes

A clean concept and sharp dialog.

This is what drew director Jason Orley to the romantic comedy, “I Want You Back.”

“The script was so good,” Orley says. “Everything paid off in the end. (The film) has emotion and the opportunity for laughs.”

Not to mention that Charlie Day was also attached to the project.

Which led to having Jenny Slate, Gina Rodriguez and Scott Eastwood.

“I think you can’t create that chemistry,” he says. “Charlie and Jenny, they had a great dynamic going on. It’s the type of film I grew up watching and I’ve always wanted to create a film like that.”

“I Want You Back” follows Peter, played by Day, and Emma, played by Slate, who are total strangers.

When they meet, one thing instantly bonds them – they were both unexpectedly dumped by their respective partners, Anne, played by Rodriguez and Noah, played by Eastwood, on the same weekend.

As the saying goes, “misery loves company,” but their commiseration turns into a mission when they see on social media that their exes have happily moved on to new romances, Anne with Logan, played by Manny Jacinto and Noah with Ginny, played by Clark Backo.

Terrified that, in their 30s, they have lost their shot at happily ever after and horrified at the prospect of having to start over, Peter and Emma hatch a desperate plot to win the loves of their lives back. Each will do whatever it takes to put an end to their exes’ new relationships and send them running back to their arms.

The film begins to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Feb. 11.

Orley says filming took place in March through May 2021 in Atlanta.

“The original plan was to film for 35 days. It ended up being 40 days,” he says. “We had to shut down for two weeks. We came back to set and it was a completely different season.”

As director, Orley got to capture some great dramatic moments between Day and Slate’s characters.

“There’s an emotional scene towards the end where Charlie gets a chance to bare his soul,” he says. “Both Charlie and Jenny are known for their comedy. They got to show it in the film, but they also got to show a dramatic side. Jenny got to sing ‘Suddenly, Seymour’ and that was a scene I always wanted to capture on film. It was a blast and I hope the scene will become a favorite of audiences.”

As the film gets ready to premiere to the world, Orley hopes that “I Want You Back” provides an escape.

“Films are like comfort food,” he says. “During a time where things are so weird, I want the film to make people laugh and make you feel something.”

Now streaming

“I Want You Back” begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, Feb. 11.