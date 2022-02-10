Lee Child’s ‘Reacher’ now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Hugh Thompson wasn’t familiar with the Lee Child’s novels.

That quickly changed as he was up for a role in the Amazon Prime Video series, “Reacher.”

“Lee has a way to smartly pack a lot of action in his words,” Thompson says. “I wasn’t familiar with the books. I picked up one of the later ones and read it in a day. It’s insane how good Lee is at moving the story along in an engaging way.”

“Reacher” follows Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life.

Reacher is a drifter, carrying no phone and the barest of essentials as he travels the country and explores the nation he once served.

When Reacher arrives in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, he finds a community grappling with its first homicide in 20 years. The cops immediately arrest him and eyewitnesses claim to place Reacher at the scene of the crime.

While he works to prove his innocence, a deep-seated conspiracy begins to emerge, one that will require Reacher’s keen mind and hard-hitting fists to deal with. One thing above all is for sure: They picked the wrong guy to take the fall. The 8-episode series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Amazon renewed the show for a second season.

The first season of “Reacher” is based on Child’s first Jack Reacher novel, “Killing Floor.”

Writer Nick Santora wrote the script for TV and serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series also stars Thompson as Baker, Malcolm Goodwin as Oscar Finlay, Willa Fitzgerald as Roscoe Conklin, Chris Webster as KJ, Maria Sten as Frances Neagley, Harvey Guillén as Jasper, Kristin Kreuk as Charlie, Currie Graham as Kliner Sr., Marc Bendavid as Hubble, Willie C. Carpenter as Mosley, Maxwell Jenkins as Young Reacher, and Bruce McGill as Mayor Teale.

Thompson won the role of Baker, though he originally read for a different character.

“They’ve done a great job in casting,” he says. “Willa is amazing. I enjoyed playing Baker because he’s on the other side. It’s like a cat and mouse game he has with Reacher. Alan is such a good actor and he’s such a good scene partner. It was easy to enter that world. As soon as I was reading the script, it’s all laid out there for you to start that journey.”

Thompson was also challenged by the role.

“In this show, Reacher comes to town,” he says. “You’re off your base and immediately have to change your way of thinking. That’s the challenge. You have to maneuver around Reacher because he’s always one step ahead.”

Thompson has played many roles over the course of his career and enjoys bringing each one to life.

With “Reacher” he took some aspects from his life and brought them to his character.

“I think during this series, Baker is under pressure pretty quickly,” he says. “The one characteristic that we both share is that when we’re under pressure, something is going to happen. It’s like a physical confrontation, he’s going to defend himself. That’s one thing that we both carry. The idea of self preservation is strong in both of us.”

Thompson hopes audiences enjoy the ride.

“I also want them to notice the work that I put in and all of the cast,” he says. “It’s been an amazing opportunity to jump in this fast-paced world. Who knows, maybe they’ll do a spin-off that follows Baker. One could only hope.”

On TV

The 8-episode first season of “Reacher” is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video