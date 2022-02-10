 Voting bill amended again, advances in Senate - Albuquerque Journal

Voting bill amended again, advances in Senate

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

In this 2021 file photo, voters fill out ballots in the Bernalillo County Clerk’s Annex. New Mexico legislators are considering changes to election laws. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal)

SANTA FE — A plan to automatically register eligible citizens to vote when they complete a transaction at the Motor Vehicle Division or other state offices was removed Wednesday from a broader voting proposal.

The bill, however, still calls for establishing a permanent absentee voter list, making election day a school holiday, restoring the voting rights of felons when they leave custody rather than after they complete probation or parole, and creating a Native American voting rights act.

The legislation, Senate Bill 8, was reshaped Wednesday in a package of amendments sponsored by Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, during a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The amended version heads next to the Senate Finance Committee, potentially its last stop before reaching the full Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said they remain optimistic about the bill’s passage in the final week.

Toulouse Oliver opposed some of the amendments, but she said she respected the committee’s right to make changes.

“I’m not willing to sacrifice this legislation for one particular provision,” she said.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Voting bill amended again, advances in Senate
ABQnews Seeker
A plan to automatically register eligible ... A plan to automatically register eligible citizens to vote when they complete a transaction at the Motor Vehicle Division or other state offices was ...
2
Stay in your lane! Bill requires load-hauling semi trucks ...
ABQnews Seeker
Semi truck drivers hauling freight trailers ... Semi truck drivers hauling freight trailers would face fines if they failed to stay in the right-hand lane of interstate highways in New Mexico, ...
3
BCSO ID’s suspects in 16-year-old’s slaying
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives say a teenage boy and ... Detectives say a teenage boy and young man planned a robbery and homicide that left a 16-year-old shot to death on the Southwest Mesa ...
4
Person fatally struck by 2 drivers near UNM
ABQnews Seeker
A pedestrian was hit by two ... A pedestrian was hit by two vehicles and killed Wednesday morning near the University of New Mexico. The Albuquerque Police Department said the crash ...
5
Former SF Mayor Javier Gonzales dies
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal SANTA ... Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal SANTA FE -- Former Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales has died ...
6
New Mexico utility regulators step up efforts to avoid ...
ABQnews Seeker
The likelihood that Public Service Company ... The likelihood that Public Service Company of New Mexico customers will face rolling blackouts this ...
7
Social Security tax bills in limbo as session enters ...
ABQnews Seeker
A push from Gov. Michelle Lujan ... A push from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and a bipartisan mix of lawmakers to exempt Social Security retirement income from taxation in New Mexico ...
8
House endorses bill on language access to state programs
ABQnews Seeker
The House on Wednesday passed a ... The House on Wednesday passed a bill directing state agencies in New Mexico to develop plans to ensure people with limited English skills can ...
9
Suspect in cold case homicides to remain locked up
ABQnews Seeker
A judge determined Paul Apodaca, who ... A judge determined Paul Apodaca, who police say confessed to three cold case homicides, should continue to stay in jail while he waits to ...