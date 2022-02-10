Voting bill amended again, advances in Senate

SANTA FE — A plan to automatically register eligible citizens to vote when they complete a transaction at the Motor Vehicle Division or other state offices was removed Wednesday from a broader voting proposal.

The bill, however, still calls for establishing a permanent absentee voter list, making election day a school holiday, restoring the voting rights of felons when they leave custody rather than after they complete probation or parole, and creating a Native American voting rights act.

The legislation, Senate Bill 8, was reshaped Wednesday in a package of amendments sponsored by Sen. Daniel Ivey-Soto, D-Albuquerque, during a meeting of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The amended version heads next to the Senate Finance Committee, potentially its last stop before reaching the full Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver said they remain optimistic about the bill’s passage in the final week.

Toulouse Oliver opposed some of the amendments, but she said she respected the committee’s right to make changes.

“I’m not willing to sacrifice this legislation for one particular provision,” she said.