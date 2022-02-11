 Kenneth Branagh’s whodunit sets sail, but is it worth the trip? - Albuquerque Journal

Kenneth Branagh’s whodunit sets sail, but is it worth the trip?

By Moira Macdonald / The Seattle Times

 

Kenneth Branagh in a scene from “Death on the Nile.” (Courtesy of 20th Century Studios)

These days – let us hope, for not too much longer – a movie has to be something special to lure an audience into a theater; something you just can’t wait to see, something that would be diminished if watched on a screen at home. Unfortunately, Kenneth Branagh’s “Death on the Nile” is not one of those movies. It’s a perfectly serviceable entertainment, albeit one that’s been hit with more than its share of bad luck: multiple delays of its original December 2020 release date, due to the pandemic and to sexual assault allegations against star Armie Hammer (who’s been neatly reduced to blink-and-you’ll-miss-him status in the movie’s trailer). But it’s just a little flat; like a party – remember those? – full of interesting guests that nonetheless has more than its share of awkward pauses.

As director and star, Branagh gets both the credit and the blame. He’s a delight as Agatha Christie’s famed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, a portrayal first unveiled in Branagh’s 2017 film “Murder on the Orient Express.” Just the way he pronounces “vege-tables” is a feast, as is the way this meticulous gentleman carefully adjusts a corpse’s legs so as to be more symmetrical, and fusses over the possibility of an odd number of desserts. The film even gives us a mustache origin story – Poirot’s eely facial hair is a trademark – and a poignant romantic past.

Gal Gadot, right, and Armie Hammer in a scene from “Death on the Nile.” (Rob Youngson/20th Century Studios)

But while I’d happily watch an entire movie purely about how Poirot became a detective in the first place, here we’re focused mostly on a few days in 1937. In typical Christie fashion, an assortment of distinctive and elegantly dressed folk – among them a beautiful heiress (Gal Gadot), her brand-new husband (Hammer), a romantic rival (Emma Mackey), a jazz singer (Sophie Okonedo), Poirot’s right-hand-man Bouc (Tom Bateman), Bouc’s arch mother (Annette Bening), among others – assemble in the glamorous setting of Egypt (i.e. some hardworking British soundstages), on a posh yacht. Tensions are flared, eyebrows are raised, a gun is fired … and just like that, somebody’s dead, and Poirot needs to figure out whodunit.

Herein, though, lies a big part of the problem. In “Murder on the Orient Express,” the character bumped off was certainly the one I’d have voted off the metaphorical island; in “Death on the Nile,” it’s the one who’s pretty much been holding the movie together, and things seem stale once that person is gone. And while Poirot is always witty, few of the other characters are. Michael Green’s screenplay often feels weirdly detached, like we missed some crucial early scenes that tell us why we should care about these people.

All that said, it’s no great hardship to watch “Death on the Nile”; it looks pretty, feels pleasantly old-school and is over within shouting distance of the two-hour mark. Is it worth leaving home for? Probably not. I’m hoping, though, that we haven’t seen the last of Branagh’s Poirot; I suspect he might have a few more cases up his elegantly tailored sleeve.

‘DEATH ON THE NILE’
Two and a half stars

RATED: PG-13 (for violence, some bloody images and sexual material)

WHEN: Now playing

WHERE: AMC 12, Century Rio 24, Cottonwood, Flix Brewhouse, High Ridge, Icon Cinema, Winrock 16, Starlight Cinema 8 (Los Lunas), Premiere (Rio Rancho), Regal Santa Fe Place, Violet Crown Cinema (Santa Fe)


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
NMPBS digital series ‘Indigi-Genius’ looks at the innovation of ...
ABQnews Seeker
The original digital series is devoted ... The original digital series is devoted to sharing the scientific and cultural impact of Indigenous creations and knowledge — on not only the past, ...
2
‘Big City Greens’ to premiere its third season Feb. ...
Entertainment
Shane and Chris Houghton are living ... Shane and Chris Houghton are living out their wildest dreams. The brothers are the masterminds behind the Disney Channel animated series, 'Big City Greens.' ...
3
Save the date: 'Better Call Saul' returns for final ...
ABQnews Seeker
13 episodes will be rolled out ... 13 episodes will be rolled out in two parts
4
Tyrese Gibson leads both 'Squealer' and 'Bad Hombres' filming ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Mesilla Valley continues its hot ... The Mesilla Valley continues its hot streak in the film industry. The New Mexico Film Office announced 'Squealer' and 'Bad Hombres' — both are ...
5
Lee Child’s ‘Reacher’ now streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
"Reacher" follows Jack Reacher, played by ... "Reacher" follows Jack Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, a veteran military police investigator who has just recently entered civilian life.
6
‘I Want You Back’ sends Charlie Day, Jenny Slate ...
Entertainment
As the saying goes, "misery loves ... As the saying goes, "misery loves company," but their commiseration turns into a mission when they see on social media that their exes have ...
7
Dylan McDermott to head to the popular ‘FBI’ franchise
Entertainment
Dylan McDermott recently played the villainous ... Dylan McDermott recently played the villainous Richard Wheatley on "Law & Order: Organize Crime.
8
'Third Act,' a heist comedy, to debut at the ...
Entertainment
'Third Act' follows a lovable and ... 'Third Act' follows a lovable and talented theater company – who after being given news of their pending eviction, plots a heist ...
9
'The Curious Woods' filmmaker found inspiration in the healing ...
Blogs
'The Curious Woods' will screen at ... 'The Curious Woods' will screen at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Jean Cocteau Cinema in Santa Fe.
10
Guitarist Jesse Cook bringing 'Tempest II' tour to NHCC
Entertainment
Cook has also released a new ... Cook has also released a new album called 'Libre.'