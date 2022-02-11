Film looks at pregnancy during a time of extreme political division

There is not one day that is the same in Paula Rhodes’ life.

She balances her life as a wife, mother, filmmaker and actor.

“It’s a controlled chaos,” she says. “There are four actors in this household and my husband is off to Texas to shoot a film.”

This is why it took plenty of planning for Rhodes to hit the road from Los Angeles to Santa Fe for the screening of her directorial debut,” Delicate State,” at the Santa Fe Film Festival. It will screen at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Center for Contemporary Arts in Santa Fe.

“Delicate State” was shot over the course of Rhodes’ actual pregnancy with the leads doubling as a two-man crew. She and her husband, Charlie Bodin, document their impending parenthood during a time of extreme political division.

Their heads remain in the sand about the greater world around them until it upends their privileged life. Now they must navigate the loss of a loved one, the destruction of their home, and the ruins of the health care system at their, and their nation’s, most vulnerable moment.

“The film kicked off because I had finally gotten pregnant after trying for many years,” she says. “I also had that extra layer of career fear. I shared the fears with my husband and I dragged him along for the ride.”

Rhodes says it came together because the couple had a good camera and the location was their home.

“It’s going to be about pregnancy and the story I wanted to tell was there,” she says.

Rhodes studied journalism in college and she wanted to incorporate the state of the world in her film as well.

“In 2015, social media and a lot of mainstream media kept tossing around the word, civil war,” she says. “They were taunting it, daring it and threatening it. It struck me to use this magic called filmmaking to capture a moment in time. My pregnancy and the state of the world were the impetus behind the film.”

Rhodes says one of her goals for the film is to empower and inspire.

“I want people to take that chance,” she says. “I really think the film could help people make that leap. When I was pregnant, I faced mortality for the first time. I suddenly realized that there comes a point during pregnancy where you can’t outrun anything. It was a very big shift and eye opening. I was scared with all these challenges.”