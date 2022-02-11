Artist Greg Lujan’s world is full of metal and wood

Greg Lujan has loved art all his life.

He grew up in the South Valley and went to Rio Grande High School and that time helped plant the seeds of a career in art.

While he’s been a horrible draftsman, he found a niche for himself in the art world.

To get a degree in studio art, he would have had to draw and take some classes with a few friends at University of New Mexico.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be a good at drawing,” he says. “For me to be an artist, I would have to be something that I could get a good start at.”

About seven years ago, Lujan found himself getting a divorce.

During his marriage, he had amassed a collection of power tools as he made furniture for his house.

“I ran out of furniture to make,” he says. “That’s where it all started with my art.”

Today, his world is full of metal and wood pieces of artwork.

He is currently showing at The Gallery ABQ, 8210 Menaul Blvd. NE.

During his art career, Lujan says he is a long-time student of art history – particularly trends in modern art.

He has spent years finding the right technique, materials and process to create something unique.

“I apprenticed for a metal artist and learned to fabricate metal as well as wood. I’m inspired by materials and tools. I love taking things and putting them together in new ways,” he says. “Through play and experimentation, I eventually found an art style that I believe is worth making. My aim is to provide the viewer and art patron something that can’t be found anywhere else. I want it to be the kind of art that strikes people; the kind that stands out and makes people take notice.”

Lujan works with anything from plywood to exotic wood for his pieces of art.

“When I find a unique piece of exotic wood, I pay attention,” he says. “Those are the pieces that move me. It’s such a simple form. I use metal to amplify its depth. It creates a tension to the warmth of the wood.”

Lujan tries to find time daily to work on art.

“My art comes in bursts,” he says. “I have my kids part-time. The bursts of creativity help. I don’t know if I could be a full-time artist because once it feels like work, it wouldn’t be fun for me.”

Lujan can be found on Instagram by searching @greglujan.

Here are a few things you didn’t know about the Albuquerque native:

1 “I’m irrepressibly risible.”

2 “There is nothing more humbling to me than when someone trusts me with their story and asks for me to speak to it with my art. I’ve done some commissions that have touched me deeply.”

3 “I value being able to see ‘the hand of the artist’ in art. I love when people make things that are imperfect but better than perfection; something that no machine ever could do.”

4 “I hang every piece of art I make in my home for a time so I can see how it changes and so I can catch my kids looking askance at it.”

5 “If you paused to look up ‘risible’ and/or ‘askance,’ I like you. You’re my kind of people. You’re curious and that makes you awesome.”

Works online

To view work by Greg Lujan, visit thegalleryabq.com/greg-lujan or follow him on Instagram @greglujan

Editor’s note: Venue Plus continues “In Case You Didn’t Know,” a weekly feature with fun tidbits about New Mexicans and their projects.

