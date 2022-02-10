Governor blasts lawmakers for blocking crime-related bills

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham blasted fellow Democrats in the New Mexico Legislature for rejecting some crime-related bills, saying Wednesday the handling of such issues during this year’s legislative session “defies explanation.”

“To not recognize we have a serious crime problem in the state and are on track for a record number of homicides in Albuquerque … I can’t explain their inability to address that issue,” Lujan Grisham told reporters during a telephone call.

The Democratic governor, who is seeking re-election this year to a second four-year term, met Wednesday in the Governor’s Office with two Albuquerque mothers — Nicole Chavez and Angel Alire — who both lost sons to gun violence.

With Albuquerque setting a record high of 117 homicides last year, Lujan Grisham included several “tough on crime” bills on her agenda this year’s 30-day session, including a proposal to make it easier to hold defendants accused of certain violent crimes behind bars until trial.

But that bill has stalled at the Roundhouse amid questions about its constitutionality and whether it would actually lead to a drop in violent crime.

Specifically, a legislative report released before the start of this year’s session found more arrests and convictions would do more to address violent crime rates than changing the state’s pretrial detention system.

And some lawmakers have criticized the proposal — and other crime-related bills — as politically motivated in a key election year.

Rep. Daymon Ely, D-Corrales, called the bill a “hot mess” in a committee hearing last month and Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, said this week the pretrial detention proposals amounted to “band aids until we get a handle on poverty.”

Other lawmakers have said the bill is legally misguided.

“The power this bill would give to prosecutors to me is terrifying if we really do believe in due process and being innocent until proven guilty,” said Sen. Jacob Candelaria, an Albuquerque independent.

Howver, Lujan Grisham, who served three terms in Congress before winning election as New Mexico’s governor in 2018, said Wednesday there “isn’t a New Mexican I know” who hasn’t dealt with crime-related issues.

She also said some of her family members have been crime victims, including burglaries at her fiance’s business and a grandson being held at gunpoint in an attempted carjacking.

No one was injured in the incidents, the governor said.

In past years, Lujan Grisham has signed legislation into law dealing with expanded background check requirements for firearm purchases and allowing guns to be seized from individuals deemed to pose a threat to themselves and others.

She also supported a hotly-debated bill last year allowing civil rights cases to be filed in state courts, which critics say has led to higher insurance costs for New Mexico cities and counties.

But the governor said Wednesday she does not crime prevention and rehabilitation proposals as incompatible with stiffer criminal penalties for violent offenders.

“I don’t understand why they don’t want to tackle it head on,” Lujan Grisham said, referring to lawmakers’ handling of this year’s crime bills. “My job is to make New Mexicans as safe as I can and I’m going to keep doing that every single day.”

The governor said she expects a bill enhancing criminal penalties — including making it unlawful possession of a firearm a felony offense — to win legislative approval before the 30-day session ends Feb. 17.

That measure, House Bill 68, has passed its first two assigned House committees, though it has already been amended to remove some provisions.

But she made no predictions on other crime bills, and acknowledged last week in a speech to Albuquerque business leaders the pretrial detention proposal faced long odds at the Roundhouse.