Pretrial detention too easily abused; public safety tools exist

In 2020 there was universal condemnation of the jailing of an innocent 17-year-old, Gisell Estrada. The Journal called it a “terrible injustice” and called on the mayor to publicly apologize. Gisell’s story continues as the ACLU has sued, citing her “Kafkaesque nightmare.”

The indignation is righteous, but it is a low bar to condemn the jailing of a conspicuously innocent person. Many others are jailed for months before being exonerated, often due to the lack of diligence of those who insisted they be jailed in the first place. Not every accused has a clear Facebook defense or the ability to fight early in the process with an excellent defender as Gisell did.

The same folks who told the court Gisell was a danger to the community now urge policymakers to require an accused to prove she is not a danger and should be freed pending trial. This is unhelpful, not to mention un-American.

Cries for harsh treatment as a response to crime are nothing new. We are a society addicted to incarceration as the simple answer to every wrong, numb to “perp walks,” orange jumpsuits and even political cries of “Lock her up!” But now we seek our fix even earlier, before conviction, as we attempt to predict future behavior. The late Justice Charles Daniels mockingly suggested that just to be safe we lock everyone up at birth.

As the ACLU points out, jail before trial, even for short periods, damages the person and the system. It harms the ability to have a fair trial and damages the physical and mental health of the defendant as well as his ability to make a living.

No one would argue that incarceration is never appropriate – even sometimes before trial. But jail is a tool often abused as leverage to pressure defendants to plead guilty to gain their release because pleading not guilty will keep them in jail. This is backward. It is made worse by a grand jury system that permits unreliable evidence to push a case forward, rationalizing incarceration and delaying a serious evaluation of the case. Combine a weak indictment with a shifting burden to an accused and you have a fundamentally flawed system.

A perfect pretrial system is only an aspiration. But to be clear, our problem is not one of underincarceration. Our problem is with a lack of equal justice, lack of accountability and ineffective treatment.

We cannot easily jail folks before trial for the same reason Super Bowl trophies aren’t handed out at halftime. We don’t yet know the result.

For those defendants who are proved dangerous and must be incarcerated before trial, there are plenty of tools to do so. For centuries judges have kept defendants from being released under whatever rules were in place at the time.

New wording about arcane legal presumptions will not change that. But it would eliminate one more right, causing some folks to be jailed unnecessarily.

Soon we need to reevaluate our relationship to incarceration more broadly, including for the “clearly guilty.” For now, prosecutor, if you believe an accused should be held before trial, take your evidence to an impartial court and make your case. Do your job. That’s the American way.