Kansas transfer QB enters new career phase with Lobos

Miles Kendrick describes his college experience at Kansas as “everything I could have dreamed of and more.”

It’s where he became the first from his family to graduate from a university, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications.

When it came to football, Kansas produced a challenging experience, especially in his final season in 2021 when he battled for playing time and ultimately sustained the most serious injury of his athletic career.

Now, he believes he’s found a home at the University of New Mexico, where a whole new set of challenges have appeared. But he’s ready to tackle those.

“No matter what, there’s always something to prove,” said the 5-foot-10, 205-pound Kendrick, who threw for 853 yards, nine touchdowns and six interceptions, completing 96 of his 157 passes (61.1%) in 16 games over four years with the Jayhawks. “No matter if I went to New Mexico State, San Jose State or Utah State, it doesn’t matter. When you’re new and you show up somewhere, there are going to be expectations. There are going to be doubts. There are going to be people wanting to see what you’re going to do.”

During UNM spring football practices, Kendrick is limited to non-contact activity because he is recovering from a broken lower left fibula he sustained during game action last season at Kansas.

In the Jayhawks’ 35-10 loss to Kansas State on Nov. 6, Kendrick said, he had just completed a pass after rolling out on a play-action sequence when a defensive lineman grabbed Kendrick’s left foot. The defender and Kendrick basically went in different directions.

“I felt it snap,” Kendrick said. “I’ve never had an injury of that magnitude. I knew it was serious the moment it happened.”

Kendrick said he was especially disappointed because he had been gaining more confidence and believed that he had a great opportunity to take over as the Jayhawks’ starter.

He started two games at Kansas and felt he had a great preseason camp last year, “but the coaches made a different decision.”

Kendrick said that his final season at Kansas was “probably been one of my toughest experiences in my athletic career.”

At UNM, Kendrick said he receives daily treatment on his lower leg. He expects that he’ll be ready for full contact for preseason camp. Until then, he is learning a new offense, along with the names of coaches and players.

Among the quarterbacks, redshirt sophomore Isaiah Chavez and redshirt freshman CJ Montes return, along with junior Connor Genal. Redshirt freshman Bear Milacek, a former quarterback, has moved to linebacker, Gonzales said.

In the summer, incoming freshman quarterback Jah’Mar Sanders from Port Arthur, Texas, arrives. The Lobos have two scholarships available and adding another quarterback is a possibility, Gonzales said.

“I’m not worried about the depth chart; we need to worry about getting better,” said Heath Ridenour, UNM’s new quarterbacks coach who had great success as Cleveland High’s head coach. “You look at the past couple of years at quarterback and you’re probably going to get an opportunity to play. We need to be ready when the opportunity comes. That comes from being very process-driven not driven by results. One of the biggest things is us getting to know each other. The more we know each other, the more we’re going to be on the same page.”

UNM did its research on Kendrick once he was in the transfer portal. He was labeled as undersized, but he had been making big-time throws since his high school playing days at Valley Christian in San Jose, California. He had a big year in 2017 at San Mateo College, leading the junior college team to an 11-2 record.

Ridenour also sees great leadership qualities in Kendrick, as well as an openness to adjusting and changing in a new environment.

“Players are drawn to him,” Ridenour said. “He’s very charismatic. Guys want to be around him. He can read a room and knows what’s going on. The next thing is you gotta be able to lead. You have to be able to correct guys in the right way. He has a way of talking to his teammates and getting the most out of them.”