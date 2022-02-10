Champion track and field coach Henry excited to return home for Don Kirby meet

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

When Pat Henry graduated from the University of New Mexico with a degree in physical education in 1973, he knew he would go on to coach track and field for a long time because coaching is in his blood and a huge part of his family.

Henry’s coaching career includes astounding success with 36 national team titles on the NCAA Division I level, which is the most on that level. He also won a pair of national junior college titles while at Blinn College in Brenham, Texas, and is third among coaches all-time in any sport for national team titles on any level.

“All of us grow up in families, and you tend to do what your family does,” said Henry, 70, who is in his 18th season as men’s and women’s track and field coach at Texas A&M, where his teams have won nine NCAA titles.

“At this point, I’m glad my family weren’t bricklayers. There’s nothing wrong with being a bricklayer, but it’s like all of my family are coaches. That’s just kind of the way we grew up.”

This weekend, Henry is returning to the place where he grew up, as Texas A&M is one of 36 teams competing in the Don Kirby Elite Invitational, the indoor track and field meet hosted by the University of New Mexico Friday and Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Henry said it’s the first time he’s in Albuquerque for a regular-season meet as a college coach. He coached at LSU for 17 years, winning 27 national team titles. Last year, the Texas A&M women’s team finished runner-up nationally in indoor and outdoor.

“It’s always fun to come home,” Henry said. “When I went to school in Albuquerque, the big meets were at Tingley Coliseum at the fairgrounds. We had some of the best indoor meets in the nation. Albuquerque has a great track and field history.”

Henry is the oldest of five brothers. He chuckles when he says he’s the only one of them who is not retired.

Henry’s grandfather, Gwinn, coached football at UNM, as well as Missouri and Kansas. Henry’s father Gwinn Bub was an assistant track coach at New Mexico.

Henry’s younger brothers, twins Matt (head coach) and Mark (associate head coach) were coaches at UNM. Mark’s son Kurt is a former assistant track and field coach at UNM and is now an assistant at Texas A&M. Another son of Mark’s, Kenny, is the track and field coach at Cleveland High School.

Henry still calls Albuquerque home, as his brothers live in the Duke City and his wife, Gail, also has family in town.

Henry coached at Hobbs High for 10 seasons before starting his remarkable college coaching career.

He says this weekend’s meet is meaningful, but it is also just like any other road meet. The Aggies will arrive in Albuquerque on Thursday, and they will return to College Station on Sunday morning.

Texas A&M’s women’s team is a strong unit once again. The Aggies are ranked No. 6 in the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rankings. The Texas A&M men are ranked No. 16. UNM’s women’s team is ranked No. 20.

“We try to be consistent with everything we do, from training to discipline and expectations,” Henry said explaining how he has attained such great success. “As a coach it’s my job to impress upon you how important those values you are.”

Track & Field

Don Kirby Invitational, ABQ Convention Center, competition begins Friday at 2 p.m. and Saturday at 8:30 a.m.