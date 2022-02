The University of New Mexico defeated visiting Air Force 72-57 on Wednesday night in Mountain West Conference women’s basketball at the Pit.

The victory improved UNM to 20-6 overall, 11-2 and on the heels of first-place UNLV in league play. Air Force fell to 13-11 and 7-6.

The Journal’s Ken Sickenger was on the scene and will have a report here later Wednesday and in Thursday’s print edition of the Journal.