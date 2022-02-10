 State to keep mask mandate in place for now - Albuquerque Journal

State to keep mask mandate in place for now

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

A growing number of states this week announced plans to end or phase out mask mandates, but New Mexico won’t be joining them – at least for now.

Acting Health Secretary Dr. David Scrase said Wednesday his email inbox is brimming with messages “from people essentially demanding an end to the mask mandate.”

But he said the state plans to stay the course with its health orders and isn’t ready to say if they will be extended again.

The current orders – which last week were extended through March 4 – include a mask requirement in indoor public settings.

“We don’t really make decisions in New Mexico, for New Mexicans, based on what other people are doing in other states. We use our own data,” Scrase said during a briefing with reporters. “Believe me, nobody wants to end this more than I do.”

Asked if she was considering relaxing the mask mandate, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday: “New Mexicans should expect us to reevaluate based on the modeling and the cases going down in short order, and we will do that and announce at the appropriate time the changes to the public health order.”

Though COVID-19 cases are on the decline in the state, they remain high. On Wednesday, New Mexico reported 1,844 new cases and 36 deaths, pushing the statewide toll to 6,597.

Wednesday’s case count is about a third of the number the state was reporting per day last month during the peak of the surge of the highly contagious omicron variant.

Getting past that peak has increased calls to lift mask mandates. In recent days, several states that deployed COVID policies, such as California, New York, Oregon, Illinois and Washington, announced dates when statewide mask mandates would end or be scaled back.

Many New Mexico Republicans have used the mask mandates as a point of criticism of Lujan Grisham, a Democrat who is up for reelection this year.

Scrase said there are factors that New Mexico health officials need to consider that other states don’t.

Many New Mexico hospitals continue to operate well above normal capacity, he said.

Nine hospitals throughout the state, including four in the Albuquerque area, have declared they are in “crisis standards of care,” said Katy Diffendorfer, a spokeswoman for the Health Department. That designation means the facilities are stretched thin and it gives physicians the ability to work outside of their specialty areas and ultimately, if needed, to ration care.

Vaccination rates for children in New Mexico lag behind adults, with 60% of 12- to 17-year-olds having completed their vaccination series and 26.2% of 5- to 11-year-olds fully vaccinated.

Further, Scrase said the state saw a recent increase in the number of young children who were hospitalized with COVID.

During omicron’s peak, about 15 children up to 4 years old were hospitalized with COVID throughout the state per week.

That’s about a threefold increase compared with the previous peak of hospitalized young people, which happened during the state’s initial coronavirus surge in late 2020, according to state pediatric hospitalization reports.

“We’ve never seen anything quite like this throughout the whole rest of the pandemic,” Scrase said. “It’s not an insignificant number of kids.”

About 87% of children who test positive for COVID develop symptoms, he said, which is more than earlier in the pandemic.

“As omicron came through, there were some early reports that maybe this is affecting kids more. And, I think, now we know it is,” Scrase said.

“Is that creating a little bit of a pause on our part at the state to just ending a mask mandate in schools? Absolutely, yes.”

Colleen Heild contributed to this report.


