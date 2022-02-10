 Continued probe of LANL radiation leak not required - Albuquerque Journal

Continued probe of LANL radiation leak not required

By Andy Stiny / Journal Staff Writer

SANTA FE – Further assessment of a Jan. 7 radiation leak at Los Alamos National Laboratory has shown that the dose received by the primarily exposed employee “was actually significantly less” than the annual radiation limit on intake, according to a clarification released Wednesday by the federal National Nuclear Security Administration.

That means a formal Accident Investigation Board, mandated by law when radiation exceeds a certain level, is now not required but will be initiated regardless to prevent another incident, the agency said.

The initial radiation measurement estimate was derived from a fixed air sample “and not necessarily reflective of the actual dose received by a worker,” the agency said.

That worker received outpatient treatment and preliminary results showed “that exposures are within known safety limits,” LANL said.

According to a report from the NNSA, the Jan. 7 airborne release occurred when workers were repacking a container of radioactive material at a plutonium facility using a plutonium glovebox when workers withdrew their arms from the glovebox “and detected contamination during standard monitoring.”

Department of Energy regulations require an Accident Investigation Board be established within three days of an incident in which air monitors in the facility show a radiation release greater than two times the allowable limit and in this case it was 2.3 times the limit, a LANL statement said on Tuesday.

An Accident Investigation Board was formed based on the initial measurements obtained hours after the workers evacuated that showed contamination potentially over twice the allowable limit, the NNSA statement said.

“Though ultimately this incident did not exceed the criteria to consider a formal AIB (Accident Investigation Board), NNSA voluntarily decided to move forward with the investigation to identify lessons learned and prevent a recurrence of this event,” the agency clarification states.


