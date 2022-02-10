$150 million fund aims to boost health care in NM’s rural areas

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

From home health care to behavioral health, rural communities in New Mexico have long been strapped for services, and smaller hospitals in the state say they can’t afford the startup costs to meet the need.

So it’s time, says Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, for the state of New Mexico to step in and provide some financial incentive to increase hospital beds statewide, and help providers offer services that often require a trip, or even a move, to the state’s bigger towns and cities.

A Senate bill creating a $150 million fund to boost health care in rural areas was pending legislative committee approval on Wednesday.

“This fund puts counties, cities and communities, particularly in the rural areas, in a position where they can have the same end results that Santa Fe and Albuquerque have by the expansion of services,” Lujan Grisham said in a Journal interview Wednesday.

The legislation aims to help smaller providers in New Mexico mitigate the initial financial risks of adding new services or extra hospital beds, and could draw new providers to the underserved areas, she said. Grants from the fund would be limited to counties with a population of 100,000 residents or fewer, and would help pay for the loss incurred in the initial years of a startup or expansion as providers get their financial footing.

For-profit facilities are not the intended recipient of funds from the Rural Hospital Services Fund as designed, said governor’s spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett in an email.

One potential applicant could be the new Valencia County hospital, which received $50 million in state funds during December’s special legislative session for construction of an acute care hospital. The project, which also relies on funds from a county mill levy, is a top priority for Lujan Grisham.

Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, a sponsor of Senate Bill 190, told the Senate Indian, Rural and Cultural Affairs Committee last week that she encountered a man at a Corona senior center who said he and his wife were moving to Albuquerque because they couldn’t get the health care services they needed in their Lincoln County community.

“He said we’re going to have to leave our family home, my wife has cancer, she needs home care, she needs cancer treatment and we don’t have the transportation to take us to Albuquerque all the time, and there’s no services within a few hours near us,” she said.

Stefanics said the fund could help rural providers establish such services as dialysis, home health, or rehabilitation after orthopedic surgery.

Frank Corcoran, CEO of Sierra Vista Hospital in Truth or Consequences, said the top need in his community is behavioral health, particularly related to substance abuse.

His hospital has been considering adding behavioral health beds for a program that would also offer outpatient services.

But “without financial support, it’s doomed from the beginning,” he told the committee.

Nicole Comeaux, New Mexico state medicaid director, told lawmakers the fund would be a “critical building block in a much larger set of efforts we are trying to engage in.”

“If COVID has showed us anything, it’s that our state does not have the (hospital) capacity to serve all New Mexicans,” she added.

With a surge in serious cases last October and limited hospital beds, the state enacted “crisis standards of care” to determine patient priority for hospital treatment.

New Mexico has 17.7 hospital beds per 10,000 residents, she said, compared with the national average of 23.5 per 10,000.

“This will help us grow facilities in our own state, attract talent to New Mexico and have sustainable long-term infrastructure,” Comeaux said.

Troy Clark, president of the New Mexico Hospital Association, told the Journal that several of his hospital members are interested in the fund’s possibilities, but currently are trying to make sure they have an adequate workforce.

But, given that startup operating losses can include the cost of trying to recruit providers, Clark said, “that’s where these funds could be a help in being able to do outreach.”