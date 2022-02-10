3 hurt after partial construction collapse at Intel’s campus

CHANDLER, Ariz. — Three workers were injured after a partial construction collapse at Intel’s Ocotillo campus in Chandler, authorities said Wednesday.

Chandler Fire Department officials said the three employees of a construction company had to be hoisted out of the site in a crane basket after the 4 p.m. incident.

They said all three were hospitalized in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The partial collapse occurred about 25 feet below ground level in a construction area, according to authorities.

It was unclear what caused the collapse at the construction site where Intel’s two new semiconductor fabrication facilities broke ground last year at the Chandler campus.