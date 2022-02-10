Man wanted for killing woman at Colorado church dead

AURORA, Colo. — A man wanted for shooting and killing a woman and wounding two other people at a suburban Denver church last week is dead after being shot by police Wednesday, police said.

Officers fired at Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa, 31, while trying to stop him following a series of other crimes, including a shooting that injured one person and two carjackings, he was suspected of committing, police spokesperson Agent Matthew Longshore said. It was not until he was taken to the hospital that police realized that he was the man they had been searching for in Friday’s shooting at Iglesia Faro De Luz, he said.

Villa was armed and confronted the officers, who opened fire, but other details about the shooting were still being investigated, Longshore said.

Montoya was suspected of killing Adela Maria Madrid, 37, whom he had been in a relationship with, and wounding two men, ages 40 and 42, at the church. They were expected to survive. A group of about 20 people were there at the time of the shooting, police said.

Madrid’s brother, David Soto, told KUSA-TV that there had been a breakup but Villa would not leave his sister, a mother and a healthcare worker, alone.