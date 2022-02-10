 Man wanted for killing woman at Colorado church dead - Albuquerque Journal

Man wanted for killing woman at Colorado church dead

By Associated Press

AURORA, Colo. — A man wanted for shooting and killing a woman and wounding two other people at a suburban Denver church last week is dead after being shot by police Wednesday, police said.

Officers fired at Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa, 31, while trying to stop him following a series of other crimes, including a shooting that injured one person and two carjackings, he was suspected of committing, police spokesperson Agent Matthew Longshore said. It was not until he was taken to the hospital that police realized that he was the man they had been searching for in Friday’s shooting at Iglesia Faro De Luz, he said.

Villa was armed and confronted the officers, who opened fire, but other details about the shooting were still being investigated, Longshore said.

Montoya was suspected of killing Adela Maria Madrid, 37, whom he had been in a relationship with, and wounding two men, ages 40 and 42, at the church. They were expected to survive. A group of about 20 people were there at the time of the shooting, police said.

Madrid’s brother, David Soto, told KUSA-TV that there had been a breakup but Villa would not leave his sister, a mother and a healthcare worker, alone.


Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

Nativo Sponsored Content

taboola desktop

MORE ARTICLES LIKE THIS

1
Colorado elections clerk cleared in election breach probe
Around the Region
Colorado's secretary of state says a ... Colorado's secretary of state says a Republican elections clerk has been cleared of accusation that he was involved in a potential security breach of ...
2
Texas man indicted on murder charge for driveway slaying
Around the Region
A grand jury has indicted a ... A grand jury has indicted a Texas man on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of a driver who had pulled into ...
3
Man wanted for killing woman at Colorado church dead
Around the Region
A man wanted for shooting and ... A man wanted for shooting and killing a woman and wounding two other people at a suburban Denver church last week is dead after ...
4
Cop critically injured in shooting on Arizona reservation
Around the Region
Residents of a Native American reservation ... Residents of a Native American reservation in Arizona were told to stay inside their homes as authorities searched Thursday for a suspect who opened ...
5
3 hurt after partial construction collapse at Intel's campus
Around the Region
Three workers were injured after a ... Three workers were injured after a partial construction collapse at Intel's Ocotillo campus in Chandler, authorities said Wednesday. Chandler Fire Department officials said the ...
6
Girl, 9, shot in head in suspected Texas road-rage ...
Around the Region
A 9-year-old girl was shot in ... A 9-year-old girl was shot in the head in what Houston police suspect was a road-rage shooting after her family's sport utility vehicle came ...
7
Colorado mom fatally abused child, gets 16-year prison term
Around the Region
A Colorado mother who fatally abused ... A Colorado mother who fatally abused her 7-year-old daughter and lied about her health to get handouts from charities worth at least $100,000 was ...
8
3 suspects in Washington state homicide arrested in Arizona
Around the Region
A woman and her two sons ... A woman and her two sons wanted in connection with the killing of her husband in Washington have been arrested in northwestern Arizona, federal ...
9
Arizona measures would create hurdles for ballot initiatives
Around the Region
Qualifying initiatives for the ballot and ... Qualifying initiatives for the ballot and getting them passed by voters would get harder under legislation advanced Wednesday in the Arizona House, the latest ...