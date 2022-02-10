Tyrese Gibson leads both ‘Squealer’ and ‘Bad Hombres’ filming in Las Cruces

The Mesilla Valley continues its hot streak in the film industry.

The New Mexico Film Office announced “Squealer” and “Bad Hombres” — both are currently in production in Las Cruces.

“Squealer” is directed by Andy Armstrong, who is directing in Las Cruces for the first time.

“I had never shot in Las Cruces before but had wanted to shoot here for many years based on several classic and personal favorite movies that have been made in the state,” Armstrong said. “I have had the good fortune to work several times on movies and television series shooting in other parts of New Mexico (Marvel’s, ‘Thor’ and the television series, ‘Wildfire’). Each time I work in New Mexico I am reminded of the great beauty of the landscape and am amazed by the very experienced local crew, that without question, is in the very top tier of any crew I have ever had the good fortune with which to work, anywhere in the world.

“Squealer” stars Ronnie Gene Blevins, Theo Rossi, Wes Chatham, Tyrese Gibson, Katherine Moennig and Danielle Burgiois. It tells the story of an overzealous social worker who follows clues on missing persons cases around town. Eventually discoveries are unearthed on a pig farm, where the town recluse has many hidden secrets. The production will be filming through mid-February.

Rob Goodrich and Jason Armstrong are signed on as producers.

Gibson is also filming “Bad Hombres” with Thomas Jane.

The film tells the story of two undocumented immigrants who take a simple job of digging a hole in the middle of nowhere, but when their two employers reveal themselves to be psychopathic criminals, surviving the night will become a more difficult job. It is directed by John Stalberg and produced by David Frigerio.

“It’s my second time back in New Mexico and I’m excited to be back in the Land of Enchantment because the crews are fantastic, and the locations are wonderful. It is truly a joy being here,” Frigerio said.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, “Squealer” is employing 45 crew members, 3 New Mexico principal actors and 35 New Mexico background and extras. “Bad Hombres” will employ approximately 125 New Mexico crew members, 20 New Mexico principal actors, and 30 New Mexico background and extras.

“New Mexico’s second largest city, Las Cruces, is quickly developing a reputation as the new film production hot spot in the state,” said Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office director. “Toward the end of 2021, four major notable feature films selected Las Cruces because of the stunning locations, the professionalism of the local film office, a supportive film office and community, and the competitive film incentive that New Mexico offers — including an extra 5% for shooting in the uplift zone which includes Las Cruces. That trend is continuing in 2022 with two more feature films starting up now and more in the pipeline.”